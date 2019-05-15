WIRE Buzz: Snowpiercer to TBS; Rick and Morty Season 4 in November; more

Perpetual trains, Rick and Morty, and drinks fit for a king (of the monsters). In this latest edition of WIRE Buzz, you'll be treated to the latest updates on the Snowpiercer TV show, Season 4 of Rick and Morty, and some sweet, drunken Godzilla tie-in merch.

TNT's long-troubled television adaptation of Bong Joon-ho's Snowpiercer (itself a film adaptation of the beloved French graphic novel, Le Transperceneige) finally has a premiere window of spring 2020, EW reports.

The series, which will now air on TBS, has already been renewed for a second season, so the long production delays may have ended up working in the show's favor, allowing it to become as polished as possible and impressing network executives.

“Snowpiercer is the perfect show to kick-off TBS’ entry into dramas with intricate storytelling, stunning visuals and first-class acting,” Brett Weitz, general manager for TBS and TNT, in a statement published by EW. “We believe in the longevity of this series and that audiences will be amazed by the fantastical world that brings to life such relevant social, political and environmental issues.”

Showrun by Orphan Black co-creator Graeme Manson, the program stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, and Iddo Goldberg.

The long-awaited fourth season of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty will begin to air in November 2019, the show's two protagonists announced in a video this morning.

After Season 3 wrapped up in October of 2017, fans were getting antsy and clamoring for the show to be renewed. Their anxiety proved to be unfounded, however, when it was revealed that Adult Swim was merely negotiating for the production of 70 additional episodes.

Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, the hit animated series follows the wacky sci-fi misadventures of an alcoholic grandfather and his angsty grandson, both of whom are voiced by Roiland.

Godzilla and the rest of his kaiju buddies are getting sloshed with specially-themed kaiju liquor in honor of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which opens later this month.

Japanese whiskey company, Shinanoya, is offering four bottles of whiskey and rum, each one associated with Godzilla (single malt scotch whiskey), Mothra (Venezuelan rum), Rodan (Kentuck straight corn whiskey), and King Ghidorah (Irish single malt scotch whiskey).

After doing a few shots of each, you may just gain the ability of atomic breath, but don't quote us on that. Check out all four labels in the gallery below:

The film arrives in theaters May 31.