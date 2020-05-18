WIRE Buzz: Solar Opposites' 4-season plan; No Time to Die new pics; Batman

Solar Opposites has only been on Hulu for less than two weeks, but creators Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan (both alums of Rick and Morty) are already looking toward the future with a four-season plan.

“We have stuff planned out for about three or four seasons on both sides," McMahan told /FILM, referring to the alien and Wall sides of the overarching narrative. "We have stuff that we know we want to do with the mission of the aliens on Earth and expanding our understanding of their relationship with The Pupa and meeting other aliens who are on similar missions and seeing how that’s going. We’re touching on a little bit of that in Season 2."

Speaking with SYFY WIRE, McMahan teased that the show's sophomore outing would be "even crazier" than the first, hinting that the Wall-based stories would evolve into new genres. In addition, he talked about the Pupa, a slug-like toddler thing that will one day terraform our planet into a copy of the aliens' home world of Shlorp. Like the Wall, the Pupa often gets little side quests that bring to mind the double life led by Perry the Platypus on Phineas and Ferb.

Credit: Hulu

According to McMahan the character (voiced by Game of Thrones' Liam Cunningham in the Season 1 finale) was meant to be a parallel of his newborn son at the time.

"I had a new baby who I didn’t know that I was gonna be afraid of at all times. I knew I would love him, but I didn’t know I was also gonna be like in terror," he told us. "So, we wanted something that felt loved, but also scary, so that’s why the Pupa will one day consume them. They don’t know when that’s gonna happen, and the Pupa was kind of like a combination of me being able to tell stories about my son. But also I grew up reading MAD Magazine, and there were these little comic strips in the margins by Sergio Aragonés. I wanted a character in the show that we could do little mini-stories like those mini-comics, and that’s kind of his purpose there, too."

Credit: Hulu

He added the following during his /FILM interview:

"There are things you will see each season as far as seeing a change in The Pupa, and there is a story about it you will be tracking, but The Pupa is a very slow burn. We aren’t writing a show that we want to burn something like that so quickly because we like who The Pupa is before it evolves, and we like the uncomfortable stasis it has with Terry and Corvo and the replicants. We want to tell as many stories as we can. We have a million ideas for how the family and the mission is right now, and you will be seeing changes in The Pupa each season, but not so much that it dramatically changes the show until you least expect it."

"Having this little Pupa character that’s kind of a pet/kid that’s also a hard drive; it’s like a crazy living hard drive that stores all of the data from their homeworld, their history, their culture, the science. It was f***ing weird stuff," Roiland told us of the show's development process.

Hulu originally ordered the sitcom with a two-season guarantee baked in.

With almost no big movies to look forward to this summer, the James Bond franchise is here to lift our spirits with a few new production stills from No Time to Die. Consider them lifted as we gaze upon the suave vehicles Daniel Craig will be driving in his final big-screen adventure as 007. The silver car is the iconic Aston Martin DB5 we all know from the Connery age. The black one, however, is the model seen in 1987's The Living Daylights — the first Bond film to star Timothy Dalton.

It looks like the 25th entry in the series is going to draw certain elements from all different eras.

The other stills show off Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), Eve Moneypenny (Naomie Harris), M (Ralph Fiennes), Q (Ben Whishaw), and Dr. Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux).

In terms of plot, Swann somehow betrays James' trust, driving the super-spy to an early retirement in Jamaica. When a top scientist is kidnapped, Leiter visits his old friend, imploring him to return to active duty. James agrees and enters the sights of the film's main villain, Safin (Rami Malek).

Christoph Waltz, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, and Rory Kinnear co-star.

One of the first blockbusters of 2020 to delay its theatrical release as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, No Time to Die opens in the U.S. on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

The Batman still remains on hold, but its cast members have been working overtime when it comes to dropping little hints about their characters. Robert Pattinson (Bruce Wayne) and Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth) have already done so, and now it's Colin Farrell's turn.

The Fantastic Beasts vet is taking up the role of Oswald Cobblepot, aka the Penguin.

"I had only started it and I can’t wait to get back," he told GMA News Online, going on to imply that Cobblepot doesn't have a ton of screen time.

"The creation of it, the aesthetic of the character, has been fun and I really am so excited to get back and explore it," he continued. "And I haven’t got that much to do. I have a certain amount in the film. I am not all over it by any means. But there are a couple of some tasty scenes I have in it and my creation and I can’t wait to get back. Yeah, I totally feel like it is something that I have not had the opportunity to explore before. It feels original and fun. But I am only at the start of the journey so I can’t wait to get back and really get into it."

Farrell also discussed his love of Batman, which he can trace back to Adam West's take on Gotham's Caped Crusader in the 1960s TV series.

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images & DC Comics

"[I loved] Batman as a kid, yes very much, not in comic book form, but the TV show I watched ardently when I was a child. And then in my teens, I saw Burton’s version and loved it," he recalled. "And then obviously, I was a huge fan of what Chris Nolan did with that world and how he brought it back to life and gave it an immediacy and a contemporary significance. So just to be part of, again, that folklore, that mythology, is again really cool."

Directed and co-written by Matt Reeves, the comic book film also stars Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), Paul Dano (Riddler), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon), John Turturro (Carmine Falcone), Peter Sarsgaard (Gotham DA Gil Colson), and Jayme Lawson (Gotham mayoral hopeful Bella Reál).

The Batman swoops into theaters Oct. 1, 2021.