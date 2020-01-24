WIRE Buzz: Sonic the Hedgehog's speedy music video; Lovecraft trilogy update; and more

In addition to some impressive box office projections for Sonic the Hedgehog's weekend opening next month, the Jeff Fowler-directed film now has a music video for an original theme song called "Speed Me Up" sung by Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty and Sueco the Child.

Utilizing the classic sounds and animation style of the beloved SEGA games that inspired the live-action movie, the music video name drops other Sonic characters like Knuckles and Tails. For an added nostalgia rush, Wiz kicks things off by blowing on an old school game cartridge. While the song is pretty catchy, we think that the studio wasted a golden opportunity to sample "I Ran (So Far Away)" by A Flock of Seagulls in some way.

Produced by Lil Nas X, Big Sean, YBN Cordae, "Speed Me Up" makes its television broadcast premiere during a Grammy special that airs on MTV today.

Check out the song below:

Video of Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty &amp; Sueco the Child - Speed Me Up (Sonic The Hedgehog) [Video]

The cinematic project made headlines last year when fans were not happy with the character design of the titular character, who is voiced by Ben Schwartz. Genuinely listening to the outcry, Paramount decided to delay the movie's release as Fowler & co. went back to the drawing board in order to come up with a more games-accurate look for Sonic. We finally got to see the well-received redesign in the second trailer, which dropped in early November.

James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Adam Pally, Neal McDonough, and Frank C. Turner co-star in the film. In one of his biggest onscreen roles in recent years, Jim Carrey plays the evil Dr. Ivo Robotnik, who seeks to rule the planet by harnessing Sonic's otherworldly abilities.

Sonic the Hedgehog runs into theaters everywhere Friday, Feb. 14.

"That is not dead which can eternal lie. And with strange aeons even death may die..."

Why are we reciting this forbidden and madness-inducing couplet of H.P. Lovecraft's Cthulhu Mythos? It may have something to do with the fact that the Great Old Ones will be making a horrifying appearance in the final entry of director Richard Stanley's planned Lovecraft trilogy.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about Color Out of Space, Stanley teased his plans for the next two movies, the first of which will be an adaptation of The Dunwich Horror, which should be ready for release in 2021.

"The Dunwich Horror adaptation that I am working on now will probably take place seven years after the events of Color, or someday in a future version of the Lovecraftian city of Arkham, which is where I’ll continue to explore the concept of the Old Ones returning to Earth. I think these movies will climax with a battle between humanity and the Old Ones," he said.

Video of COLOR OUT OF SPACE Official Trailer

If you haven't already been driven to madness, you'll know that the Old Ones are a collection of near-omnipotent eldritch deities from the works of Lovecraft and the writers he later inspired. These cosmic aberrations are pure evil and care absolutely nothing for the insignificant species that calls itself the human race. All they want is to do is break free of their galactic prisons and reclaim the Earth for themselves. Cthulhu is probably the most famous Old One, but he's just the tip of the tentacle, which also includes: Dagon, Nyarlathotep, Shub-Niggurath, and Yog-Sothoth.

"I can’t reveal the nature of the third movie beyond that though," added Stanley. "All of Lovecraft's work is in the public domain, so over the next few years, anyone could go forward and make their own Call of Cthulhu. I'm intrigued to see what the next two to three years will bring with Jordan Peele's Lovecraft Country and other upcoming projects. It seems to me that Lovecraft's time has come."

Starring Nicolas Cage, Color out of Space is now playing in theaters.

Try not to go missing with the Science Channel's upcoming investigative series about the infamous Bermuda Triangle, the network announced yesterday. Titled Curse of the Bermuda Triangle, the new program will follow experienced boat captains and divers as they attempt to answer the biggest secrets about the eponymous area in the North Atlantic.

"With dozens of years of experience at sea between them, the members of the Triangle Research and Investigation Group, or TRIG team, are led by long time captain and former Coast Guardsman Paul 'Moe' Mottice," reads the official press release. "By his side is first mate engineer Mike Still, who has logged thousands of hours in the Triangle, and worked side-by-side with Captain Moe for years. They are joined by former Navy rescue diver, sheriff’s deputy and military contractor Chuck Meier, who takes the lead in the investigations on ground and underwater, and expert rescue diver and former Army Cavalry Scout Dave Cziko, who together explore the depths of the ocean floor for clues and evidence."

Credit: Getty Images

Together, this group will explore such cases as a Navy plane that went missing during a routine training mission in 1945; the disappearance of a luxury yacht in 1967; and theories of UFO activity and the Lost City of Atlantis.

The show will premiere on the Science Channel Sunday, Feb. 9.

Over at ABC, a fictional and Lost-esque drama about the Triangle is also in the works.