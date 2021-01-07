WIRE Buzz: Spamalot rides to Paramount; James Gunn used fan theory for Guardians Vol. 2; and Moon Knight

Paramount has acquired the rights to Monty Python’s Spamalot. According to Deadline, the studio is set to make a movie production of the popular musical, which is already is fully developed with a screenplay by Pythoner Eric Idle and songs by Idle and John DuPrez.

Spamalot was initially in production at Fox; once Disney bought the company, however, the film lost momentum. The movie will be directed by Casey Nicholaw, who was the choreographer on the Broadway production.

The movie and the musical are based on the 1975 cult classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, the comedic troupe’s take on the legend of King Arthur. The film includes iconic scenes such as the Black Knight, Killer Rabbit, Not Dead Fred, and Knights of Ni.

No news yet on when the film will premiere.

MCU fans are well-familiar with Stan Lee's cameos in the first 22(!) MCU films. Some fans are so engaged with Lee's appearances over the years, however, that they took to the internet to speculate that Lee’s character in each of the movies is actually the same guy keeping tabs for the Watchers, a race of aliens from the comic books who watch over Marvel’s multiverses.

James Gunn, director of Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, had read some of this speculation on Twitter before directing Vol. 2 and confirmed that the fan theory inspired him to make it canon in the second Guardians movie.

“I stole the idea from fan theories on Twitter,” Gunn tweeted, “which I thought were hilarious.” There you have it — those fans not only directly impacted Stan Lee’s role in the MCU, but also brought the Watchers into MCU canon, something that all Marvel fans can appreciate.

(Via Huffpost)

Cinematographer Gregory Middleton seemed to confirm Oscar Isaac's casting as Marc Spector in the Moon Knight series coming to Disney+. In addition, he seems to have confirmed that the hero will don his famous white costume seen in the comics. Thanks to the geo-tag, it looks like production is currently taking place in Budapest, Hungary.

"Well the secret is out. It’s an honor to be a part of introducing a new character to the MCU, #MoonKnight," he wrote on Instagram. "Who says cinematographers worry about white costumes! ... Not if they are complex characters played by an amazing performer like @officialoscarrisaac. Thank you director Mohamed Diab and the #mcu for inviting me aboard."

Take a look at the post for yourself:

Middleton has worked on several notable genre series like Kyle XY, Fringe, Arrow, Game of Thrones, and Watchmen. In the case of Watchmen, he captured the critically-acclaimed Hooded Justice episode: "This Extraordinary Being." He also served as the DP for James Gunn's 2006 B-movie send-up, Slither.

No word on when the show (overseen by The Umbrella Academy's Jeremy Slater) will premiere. Interestingly, it was one of the few projects not broached during Disney's investor livestream in December.