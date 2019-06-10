WIRE Buzz: Spider-Man: Far From Home wrapped; Rob Zombie horror trailer; more

Friendly neighborhood wall-crawlers, superpowers serving as a metaphor for puberty, and a threequel more than 15 years in the making. We've got em' all in our latest edition of WIRE Buzz!

Spider-Man: Far From Home is finally ready to swing onto screens everywhere, according to returning director Jon Watts, who confirmed via Instagram that the movie is now done.

"K movie’s done!" he wrote. "What’d I miss @tomholland2013 @zendaya@tonyrevolori @angourierice@harryholland64 ???"

It's pretty interesting to think that the project just wrapped up post-production less than a month before it's set to open in theaters. Just goes to show they didn't rush anything, taking the maximum amount of time to make the best film possible.

Taking place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Far From Home is about Peter Parker (Tom Holland) going on a Eurotrip with some of his high school friends. A chance to hang out with Ned (Jacob Batalon) and woo MJ (Zendaya) is squashed when Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) shows up, asking for help in fighting the likes of Hydro Man and Molten Man.

Joining the fray is Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) who claims to be from an alternate version of Earth, one that was ripped into from one of the Infinity Snaps. Of course, he could be lying since the character's been untruthful in nearly everything he's done since appearing on the comic scene in 1964.

Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), J.B. Smoove (Mr. Del), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson), and Martin Starr (Mr. Harrington) are also a part of the ensemble Marvel cast.

The film opens in theaters July 2.

Back in December, we reported Netflix had placed an order for the coming-of-age superhero series, I Am Not Okay With This. Today, we got our first look at the project as well as the full cast list, which is led by It: Chapters 1 & 2's Sophia Lillis. The news and images come as production kicks off in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Based on Charles Forsman's 2017 graphic novel of the same name, I Am Not Okay With This tells the story of Sydney, a young woman dealing with the usual trials and tribulations of adolescence: family, high school, sexuality, and, oh yeah, emerging telekinetic superpowers!

The supporting cast includes: Wyatt Oleff (Lillis's It co-star) as Stanley Barber, Sydney's nerdy, yet self-confident neighbor; Sofia Bryant (The Good Wife) as Dina, Sydney's best friend who's got a boyfriend that Sydney can't stand; Richard Ellis as Brad Lewis, said boyfriend; Kathleen Rose Perkins (Episodes) as Maggie, Sydney's single mother; and Aidan Wojtak-Hissong (The Mission) as Liam, Sydney's 10-year-old brother.

Created by Jonathan Entwistle and Christy Hall, the project is produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry. Entwistle is known for creating and directing another Netflix hit, The End of the F***ing World, while Levy is known for producing and directing Stranger Things.

This morning, Rob Zombie dropped the first teaser for 3 From Hell, the third movie in his series about the Firefly family of vicious murderers. The project is a follow-up to House of 1000 Corpses (2003) and The Devil's Rejects (2005).

The cast reunites Sheri Moon Zombie, Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, and Danny Trejo.

Watch the teaser below:

Video of Rob Zombie’s Three From Hell - Teaser Trailer

Written and directed by Zombie, the film, which wrapped principal photography last April, will arrive sometime this year.

“When this movie comes out, your guys's mindsies are gonna be big time blown!” wrote Moseley in a Facebook post last spring.