WIRE Buzz: Spies in Disguise pigeonholes new trailer; Space Force enlists Schwartz and Malkovich; more

Will Smith returns to the world of animation for the first time in 15 years with 20th Century Fox's Spies in Disguise. The film, which dropped its third trailer this morning, is also the first animated Fox/Blue Sky feature to be released by Disney, which bought out the studio back in March.

Smith (Gemini Man) voices Lance Sterling, the world's greatest secret agent who is forced to team up with his young and Q-esque gadget-master, Walter Beckett (Avengers: Endgame's Tom Holland), when he's accidentally turned into a pigeon. Together, they'll try and save the world from Tristan McFord (Ben Mendelsohn back in the bad guy seat), a villain that looks like Dr. Claw from Inspector Gadget. Since Lance starts out cocky and condescending, we imagine his character arc will make him a more likable and empathetic dude by the end of the story.

Blue Sky vets, Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, co-directed the feature, which marks Holland's first-ever animated role. He'll follow it up in March with the release of Pixar's Onward. In addition, Spies in Disguise stars the voice talents of Rashida Jones, Karen Gillan, DJ Khaled, Masi Oka, Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan, and Carla Jimenez.

Spies in Disguise infiltrates theaters everywhere this Christmas (Wednesday, Dec. 25).

Netflix's Space Force comedy series from Steve Carell and Greg Daniels is starting to take shape with the casting of heavy hitters like John Malkovich (Bird Box) and Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog), Variety confirmed today. Tawny Newsome (Star Trek: Lower Decks) and Diana Silvers (Ma) have also been added as regulars to the project, which was added straight to series by Netflix in January.

Per the report, Malkovich is playing Dr. Adrian Mallory, "the head science advisor. He is described as brilliant, arrogant and hoping to prevent space from becoming the next great international battlefield."

Schwartz, on the other hand, is taking up the post of F. Tony Scarapiducci, "a self-centered media consultant whose Machiavellian goals only sometimes line up with those of Mark or Space Force."

Jimmy O. Yang (Crazy Rich Asians), Don Lake (Zootopia), and Alex Sparrow (The Body Tree) are all locked in for recurring guest roles.

Yang is Doctor Chan Kaifang, "Doctor Mallory’s right hand man. Chan is a brilliant astrophysicist and rocket engineer who immigrated from China as a teenager and loves all things American, from fly fishing to the Baltimore Orioles."

Newsome is Angela Ali, "a helicopter pilot. Described as ambitious and competitive, Ali has secret dreams that she keeps close to the vest."

Described as "a workplace comedy," Space Force will revolve around a group of earthbound folks tasked with setting up a branch of the Air Force concerned with protecting our planet from cosmic threats. The U.S. Space Command is something that really exists, by the way.

Carell, in addition to co-creating and executive producing the show, is also set to star in it as Mark R. Naird, the general heading the Space Command initiative. Consisting of 10 episodes, the first season is expected to debut sometime next year. Since Carell's acting career really took off via his role as Michael Scott on NBC's American version of The Office, this couldn't be a more perfect fit for him.

Silvers is playing Mark's daughter, Erin Naird. After moving to a remote military installation in Colorado from Washington, D.C., the popular and A-student resents the fact that she's a social pariah in the new town and lashes out by getting herself in trouble.

Sparrow is Yuri “Bobby” Telatovich, "a charming observer from the Russian Government. Yuri is curious about many things in Mark’s life, like his daughter, or the tech specs of the Javelin missile."

Director Osgood Perkins is reportedly following up Gretel & Hansel with Incident at Fort Bragg, a supernatural thriller inspired by the true story of when Irish Catholic priest, Malachi Martin, was asked to perform an exorcism on a solider at the behest of the U.S. government. As the title says, the exorcism took place the famous military base in North Carolina.

Perkins will both write and direct the horror project for Lionsgate. He'll be working off the previous version of the script from Jeff Buhler (The Prodigy, Pet Sematary), who worked off a previous version by Evan Turner and Harrison Query (War Party). It was the duo of Turner and Query that got the studio to buy the idea in the first place.

Beau Flynn (The Exorcism of Emily Rose, The Rite) will produce the film under his FlynnPictureCo production company banner alongside Scott Sheldon. Scott Glassgold of Ground Control Entertainment is attached as a producer as well.