WIRE Buzz: Stan Lee special coming to ABC; Disney Parks confirms Starcruiser opening; and more

More than a year has gone by since the great Stan Lee passed away, but his incredible legacy in the world of comic books continues on, stronger than ever before. To honor the legendary Marvel creator, ABC News will be airing a special about him later this month entitled Celebrating Marvel's Stan Lee.

Tom Hiddleston, Paul Bettany, Cobie Smulders, Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Saquon Barkley, Mark Hamill, Jimmy Kimmel, Method Man, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Lauren Ridloff, Kevin Smith, Deborah Ann Woll, Joe Quesada, Seth Green, Bob Iger, CB Cebulski, Todd McFarlane, Kevin Feige, Gerry Conway, and more guest stars will appear on the televised event, sharing their personal and heartfelt stories about Lee.

"As a young man, Stan ‘The Man’ Lee always dreamed of writing, going on to create some of the greatest heroes of our modern times," Joe Quesada, Executive Vice President, Creative Director of Marvel Entertainment, said in a statement. "Stan showed each of us how to be a hero in our everyday lives, and the stories he wrote will go on to influence generations of fans for decades to come. We can’t wait for all you True Believers out there to see this special to honor and celebrate Stan’s incredible life and all the lives he has touched."

Celebrating Marvel's Stan Lee premieres on ABC Friday, Dec. 20 at 8pm EST.

In case you're planning a family trip to Disney World or Disneyland in the coming future, there are some new details you should be aware of.

For example, Disney Parks announced this week that a brand-new attraction, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, will hit Hollywood Studios in Florida on March 4, 2020. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, on the other hand, won't arrive until 2021. The immersive Lucasfilm-inspired hotel is set to offer guests a unique experience that allows them to live out their own adventure in the galaxy far, far away.

Other upcoming attractions include: Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure (summer 2020), Mickey Shorts Theater (March 2020), Disney’s DuckTales World Showcase Adventure (coming to Epcot TBD), and Roundup Rodeo BBQ Restaurant (coming to Toy Story Land in 2020).

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is about to get a lot bigger with the opening of a new ride, Rise of the Resistance.

Members of the press are down in Orlando now, currently offering up their thoughts on the attraction that puts park visitors right in the middle of the galactic conflict with the First Order. Reading the first reviews, it sounds like Disney Parks' Imagineers have cooked up another technological marvel that raises the bar for modern theme park entertainment.

"It’s also an attraction that will deliver on many of the early promises of Galaxy’s Edge, boasting full-scale, highly active droids, alien creatures, lightsabers and an impressive use of vehicle movement that succeeds in conveying the power of the magic-like Force at the heart of the Star Wars universe," wrote Todd Martens of The Los Angeles Times.

IGN's Laura Prudom was also quite taken with the ride, saying:

"What sets Rise of the Resistance apart from pretty much any other theme park ride is the way it completely immerses you in a galaxy far, far away - but without the pressure of having to pilot the Falcon or carry out other tasks that might affect the outcome of the ride. That might seem like a small thing, since the majority of theme park rides are fairly passive experiences, but the most compelling aspect of Rise is that you truly feel like you’re an integral part of the Star Wars movies ... while still having the opportunity to just observe the action."

Writing for CNN, David G. Allen praised the ride as well, but offered up a small criticism.

"I’m a Star Wars superfan, and as impressed as I was, I only wished the peril level reached a higher point," Allen said in his review. "I recall being actually scared at Universal Orlando’s Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, and I am not at all invested in that franchise. But in my opinion, Rise is a long-sustained level of joy and a technological marvel that beats any other attraction in the park in both of those ways."

Rise of the Resistance opens at Disney World's Hollywood Studios tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 5. Its sister location at Disneyland in Anaheim won't be ready for the public until Friday, January 17, 2020.