WIRE Buzz: NY names street after Stan Lee; Mike Judge talks Beavis & Butt-Head revival; more

In today's edition of WIRE Buzz, New York honors Stan Lee, Mike Judge discusses the potential for new Beavis and Butt-Head, and Quirk Books explores the forkin' tasy recipes of The Good Place.

The late Stan Lee just received the highest honor from his home city of New York by having a street named after him in the Bronx, the New York Post confirmed this week. Thanks to a unanimous vote from the City Council, University Avenue between Brandt Place and West 176th Street will soon be dubbed "Stan Lee Way." Born in Manhattan in 1922, Lee (who helped create Marvel Comics icons like Spider-Man, Incredible Hilk, and the Fantastic Four) grew up near 1720 University Place and attended DeWitt Clinton High School in the Bronx.

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The street naming proposal will become official from a signature from mayor Bill de Blasio. Lee passed away last November.

Heh heh heh...

During a recent conversation with /FILM, Mike Judge talked about how he has an idea to make Beavis and Butt-Head (a pop culture cornerstone of 1990s television) relevant for the 21st Century. Not too long ago, he discussed possible plans for a movie based on the iconic property, which Paramount is interested in pursuing. There's also talk of a live-action Beavis and Butt-Head.

“They seem to be still interested in that,” Judge said of Paramount. “I’ve got some ideas. I think it would have to be something that makes it relevant today. I think I might’ve figured out a way to do that.”

Video of Burger Kings! - Beavis And Butthead | MTV

HOLY FORKING SHIRT BALLS, IS THAT FORKIN' TASTY!!!

A cookbook inspired by NBC's The Good Place is coming to stores this October. Written by Valya Dudycz Lupescu and Stephen H. Segal, FORKING GOOD: An Unofficial Cookbook for Fans of The Good Place "celebrates the show’s one-of-a-kind mash-up of moral philosophy and food humor with 30 original recipes, each based on a philosophical concept explored in the show, which will give fans a delicious understanding of Chidi’s lessons," reads the official release from Quirk Books.

Credit: Quirk Books

The publication is divided into the following four sections:

Reboot the Day: Highly shareable breakfast and brunch bites such as Nietzsche Lorraine, Hegels and Lockes, and I Kant Believe It’s Not Buttermilk Pancakes.

Highly shareable breakfast and brunch bites such as Nietzsche Lorraine, Hegels and Lockes, and I Kant Believe It’s Not Buttermilk Pancakes. Chaos and Hors d’Oeuvres: Delicious appetizers and finger foods including Macaroni and Socracheese, Kierkegaarden Salad on a Stick, and the star quarterback of dinner, Steak Stortles.

Delicious appetizers and finger foods including Macaroni and Socracheese, Kierkegaarden Salad on a Stick, and the star quarterback of dinner, Steak Stortles. Moral Desserts: Devilishly good treats like Candide Apples, Chosen Yogurt Chocolate Camousse, and Dante’s Nine Layers of Torture Bars.

Devilishly good treats like Candide Apples, Chosen Yogurt Chocolate Camousse, and Dante’s Nine Layers of Torture Bars. Where Every Janet Knows Your Name: Classic party-friendly libations with a twist including Simone de Pinot Noir, Not a Robotanical, and Jason’s go-to problem-solving drink: Molotov Cocktail.

Plus recommended Party-Planning Menus, which will help elevate any The Good Place watch party to Tahani-level standards.

You'll be able to pick up a copy Oct. 22. The fourth and final season of the series premieres on NBC Sep. 26.