WIRE Buzz: Star Trek: Picard reveals key art; Star Wars reveals new Sith Trooper, more

Next week at San Diego Comic-Con we'll finally get a closer look at the much-anticipated new streaming series Star Trek: Picard, the CBS All Access sequel to Star Trek: The Next Generation featuring the return of Patrick Stewart in the title role of Jean-Luc Picard. Today, we've got a little something to tide us over in the form of the official key art for the new Trek series.

Developed by Alex Kurtzman as the next major live-action Star Trek series for CBS All Access, Picard will follow the legendary Starfleet captain-turned-admiral into a new chapter of his life that's apparently kickstarted by the memory of something from his latter-day Starfleet career that still weighs heavily on him, even in retirement. Pulitzer Prize-winner Michael Chabon (The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay) will serve as showrunner on the series, which will also star Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Harry Treadaway.

In the new poster, we see Picard standing out in the vineyard he'd always aspired to tend to in his old age, his face in contemplative profile. He's not alone, though, as he also seems to have a loyal canine companion to help him in his winemaking. We don't yet know anything about this new Star Trek pooch, but if you look closely his collar, a Starfleet insignia, seems to say "No. 1," which is both adorable and intriguing.

Star Trek: Picard does not have an official release date yet, but that could change very soon. The series is expected to be showcased next week during the "Enter the Star Trek Universe" panel at San Diego Comic-Con, which will be held Saturday afternoon in Hall H. Expect SYFY WIRE to be there with full coverage of that panel and all its reveals.

We still know very little in the grand scheme of things about where Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will take us, but now we know we should expect a brand new First Order trooper design in the new film. It's time to meet the Sith Trooper.

Lucasfilm announced the new design, featuring red and black armor that looks like a blend of Snoke's Praetorian Guard and a regular First Order trooper, late Wednesday as part of an unveiling of a Stormtrooper celebration at San Diego Comic-Con next week.

“It has some really unique aesthetics to it,” Madlyn Burkert, Lucasfilm archivist, said. “And it has some subtle ties to previous stormtrooper designs, which I think fans will enjoy discovering.”

Credit: Lucasfilm and Hasbro

The Lucasfilm Pavilion (booth #2913) at SDCC will feature nine different screen-worn Trooper costumes, from TIE pilots to Captain Phasma, on display throughout the con as part of a special exhibit commemorating the Stormtrooper throughout the history of the franchise. That tribute to the iconic armor will culminate in the reveal of the Sith Trooper armor, and several early release retail products featuring the Sith Trooper, from a new Hasbro action figure to a Funko POP! figurine to t-shirts and baseball caps. For a complete listing of products, head over to the official Star Wars site.

In the meantime, let's ponder what exactly it means that Supreme Leader Kylo Ren is throwing the word "Sith" around the galaxy again, and what exactly this vicious-looking new troopers will be deployed for in the film.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters December 20.

Blumhouse Tilt, Blumhouse's label for micro-budget productions that's so far released films like Upgrade and Sleight, just added a new release to its calendar in partnership with Universal's OTL Releasing. Don't Let Go, which debuted earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival under the title Relive, will make its way to theaters August 30.

Directed and written by Jacob Aaron Estes (Mean Creek) with a story co-written by Drew Daywalt, the film stars David Oyelowo (Selma) and Storm Reid (A Wrinkle In Time), and tells the story of a murder-mystery unfolding across time as two family members try to stop the unthinkable. Here's the official synopsis via a press release:

"In ​Don’t Let Go,​ detective Jack Radcliff (Oyelowo) gets a shocking phone call from his recently-murdered niece Ashley (Reid). Working together across time, they race to solve her murder before it can happen."

“I’m very grateful to Jason Blum and his focused, committed team at Blumhouse, and to the passion of Tom Ortenberg, not to mention the efforts of our team of beautiful actors from Storm Reid to Mykelti Williamson to David Oyelowo and all the creatives who worked on this movie. The sweat, blood, belief and time that’s been poured into ​Don’t Let Go​ has been a blessing and I am very happy to have the opportunity to show it in a theater near you,“ Estes said.

The looming release of Don't Let Go means we can hopefully expect a trailer very soon.