WIRE Buzz: Star Wars Celebration 2020 axed; Bourne's influence on Bond; No Time to Die release shuffle

Star Wars Celebration will not be taking place this summer. The event was scheduled to run between August 27-30 at the Anaheim Convention Center, but was canceled as a result of the ongoing pandemic. *Sad R2-D2 boops*

It's been rescheduled to take place between August 18-21, 2022.

"At Star Wars Celebration, the health and safety of our fans, attendees, exhibitors, guests, and staff is always our number one priority," reads the announcement. "Due to the global impact of the COVID-19 virus and in speaking with local and state authorities on the latest public health guidelines related to indoor conventions, we have made the decision to cancel Star Wars Celebration for 2020."

This is a particularly disappointing development, as the galactic con was sure to deliver on trailers and/or announcements for The Mandalorian Season 2 and the Cassian Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Leslye Headland Star Wars shows coming to Disney+. We may have even gotten a few plot details on Taika Waititi's mysterious, post-Rise of Skywalker movie project.

Those who were hoping to attend can either put in for a refund or transfer their tickets to the 2022 dates. Similarly, any pre-ordered swag will be honored or refunded. Refund and/or credit requests will be taken between Monday, June 22 and Wednesday August 26.

Those who decide to transfer their tickets receive an exclusive Stormtrooper pin.

When the James Bond franchise was rebooted in 2006 with Casino Royale, the film series became notable for adopting a much more grounded approach. Gone were the goofy world domination plans and cringe-worthy one-liners of yesteryear. This was a 007 for a sobered, post-9/11 world. According to director Paul Greengrass, this never would have happened without the films about Jason Bourne.

"It's interesting that when Jason Bourne came on the scene, I think it was a bit of a wake-up call for James Bond," Greengrass told Empire for the magazine's July issue.

The filmmaker took over the Bourne IP from Doug Liman for The Bourne Supremacy (the 2004 sequel to 2002's The Bourne Identity). From there, Greengrass went on to helm both The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) and Jason Bourne (2016). During their interview with him, Empire noted that he once called Bond "an imperialist, right-wing f***face."

"Did I really?" the director responded. "I was obviously quite young and brash in those days. To be clear, whatever my feelings expressed then towards the character, they were not expressed towards the franchise. Good for them ... My word, how well they've responded since. So fair play to them — they shoved my comments down my throat!"

Speaking of Bond, the U.S. release date for next installment in the franchise, No Time to Die, has been moved up five days. Daniel Craig's final big screen outing as the famous MI6 super-spy is now set to hit theaters Friday, Nov. 20.

It will open in U.K. cinemas Thursday, Nov. 12.

Helmed and co-written by Cary Joji Fukunaga (the first American to direct a mainstream Bond movie), No Time to Die also features the acting talents of Jeffrey Wright, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Christoph Waltz, Lashana Lynch, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah, and Billy Magnussen.

Another project to receive a fresh release is Universal and Amblin's BIOS, Deadline reports.

Originally set for Friday, Oct. 2 of this year, the film — which stars Tom Hanks as a terminally ill engineer who builds a robot (Caleb Landry Jones) to look after his dog in a post-apocalyptic world — is now slated for April 16, 2021. Game of Thones' Miguel Sapochnik directed the picture, which will now open against Reminiscence, another sci-fi flick helmed by another HBO vet, Westworld's Lisa Joy. Reminiscence co-stars Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson.

There's been a lot of studio scheduling shuffles amid the pandemic. Just before the weekend, Warner Bros. revealed new dates for Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984, and The Matrix 4. The Wonder Woman sequel is currently occupying the Oct. 2 slot, which may explain why BIOS was moved.

