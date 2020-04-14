WIRE Buzz: Star Wars teases final Clone Wars episodes; Apple TV+ gets boost from genre shows; more

With only four episodes left in the seventh and final season of the hit animated series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars released its final TV spot today. The one-minute teaser contains footage from Episode 9 ("Old Friends, Not Forgotten"), which involves the famous Siege of Mandalore and drops on Disney+ this Friday, April 17.

Per StarWars.com, the upcoming episode "finds Ahsoka reuniting with old friends including Captain Rex, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Anakin Skywalker!" What that short synopsis fails to mention is Ahsoka's dramatic confrontation with Maul as well.

Watch the very last trailer below:

Video of Star Wars: The Clone Wars | Final TV Spot | Disney+

“If you grew up enjoying this part of the saga, Season 7 is the proper ending for it,” series creator Dave Filoni recently told IndieWire. “It’s nice that we can deliver a proper ending for this, and even 15 years later, doing this series is still a tremendous amount of fun.”

Episodes 10-12 will debut on April 24, May 1, and May 8 respectively.

Apple's own streaming service, Apple TV+, has seen an uptick in viewership thanks to genre originals like Amazing Stories and Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet. According to Parrot Analytics, the platform's "share of demand" increased by 10 percent since the World Health Organization announced the coronavirus pandemic in early March.

Mythic Quest, a screwball workplace comedy about a group of video game developers, has "8.7 times the demand of the average TV show in the U.S," writes Parrot in a press release. Amazing Stories, a modern day reboot of Steven Spielberg's '80s-era anthology, has "14.1 times the demand."

Credit: Apple TV+

“Apple TV+ may have gotten off to a slow start last November when it launched, but we have seen demand for the platform’s content overall rise considerably,” Steve Langdon, Partnership Director, Parrot Analytics, said in a statement. “It is certainly a by-product of the general rise in content consumption we are seeing as a result of consumers abiding by self-quarantine orders, but the introduction of two new original series on the platform is also a factor in this increase in demand.”

Quibi announced today that it had partnered with Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation) for a 2D animated science fiction comedy series entitled Filthy Animals (that's just the working title).

Created by Nikolai Haas, Simon Haas, and Johnny Smith, the show is about Sunny Day (voiced by Jones), a 12-year-old suburban middle schooler who is described as being "too smart for her own good." Things are sure to get real weirld when Sunny becomes friends with "a selfish, renegade, messy, suave adoptive cat, Cruz."

It's unclear where the sci-fi element factors into the story, unless Cruz is a talking alien feline or something along those lines.

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Jones is also serving as an executive producer alongside Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich, Eric Towner, Chris Waters, Will McCormack, and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios.