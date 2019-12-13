WIRE Buzz: Burger King trades food for Star Wars spoilers; James Gunn talks Guardians Vol. 3 script; more

If you're particularly averse to Star Wars spoilers, you should avoid any Burger King in Germany. Why? Well, the fast food chain is reportedly giving away free Whoppers to folks who willingly spoil The Rise of Skywalker for themselves.

Is it worth the trade? Some people seem to think so, because there's an entire video of people reading out major plot points (don't worry, they're all bleeped) in exchange for burgers at no expense.

Video of 191206 BK Spoiler Whopper Safe Version eng

The Hollywood Reporter was able to confirm that the ad is, indeed, legit and that the "spoilers" were not given by Disney or Lucasfilm, but sourced from the internet. As a result, they may not be 100 percent accurate.

“We wanted to challenge people’s Whopper love and put it to the ultimate test by asking them to choose between their love for our flagship product and their love for the most epic sci-fi movie ever,” Klaus Schmäing, director of marketing at Burger King Germany, told THR via email. “Whether the spoilers really correspond to truth will ultimately only be revealed once the film is released."

Interacting with fans on Instagram, director James Gunn offered an update on his script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, writing that it would not be affected by the events of Avengers: Endgame.

“The script will change because my scripts always keep changing up until the moment I shoot them. But it won’t change according to anything from Endgame, because I already knew what was in that script before I wrote Guardians 3," wrote the filmmaker, who was an executive producer on Endgame.

Vol. 3 was originally slated to begin filming this year for a 2020 release, but plans fell through in summer 2018 when Disney fired Gunn over old tweets that clashed with the company's family-friendly image. Gunn was then able to head over to Warner Bros., which almost immediately contracted him for The Suicide Squad, which opens in August 2021.

In March of this year, Gunn was officially rehired as director of Guardians Vol. 3, which is expected to begin production sometime in 2020. There is a possibility that Thor (Chris Hemsworth) will be a part of the movie, as he gave up the Asgardian throne, handed it to Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and blasted off with the Guardians at the end of Endgame.

Four new HBO shows are coming to Alamo Drafthouse locations around the country in 2020, the theater chain announced today. The initiative begins with The Outsider, a mystery series based on the 2018 novel of the same name.

Starting Wednesday, January 8, fans can get an early look at the show four days before it debuts on television.

“I’m so excited to continue our partnership with HBO in celebrating their incredible slate of original programming,” said Henri Mazza, Vice President of Content, Sponsorship & Events, in a statement. “And providing fans a chance to watch the new Stephen King event series premiere in our theaters is so much fun.”

Video of The Outsider (2020): Official Trailer | HBO

Alamo didn't announce the other three shows it would also be screening in the new year. However, the press release did confirm that these special screenings will be "one-night-only events."

The Outsider premieres on HBO Sunday, January 12 at 10pm EST.

Ben Mendelsohn stars as Detective Ralph Anderson, a cop looking into the rape and murder of a young child. Terry Maitland (Jason Bateman) is arrested for the crime, but the case takes a turn when it's discovered that Terry has an ironclad alibi. To help him make sense of all the conflicting evidence that throws his entire belief system into doubt, Ralph teams up with private investigator, Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo).

Both Mendelsohn and Bateman are producing.