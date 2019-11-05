WIRE Buzz: The future of C-3PO; Phil Lord teases Japanese Spider-Man; more

Speaking with the RadioTimes, actor Anthony Daniels said that his Star Wars character, the often nervous droid known as C-3PO, won't be retired once he passes away.

"There are people wandering around Disney theme parks, dressed in rather better suits than mine. They seem to move a lot more easily," he said of 3PO who was created by Anakin Skywalker and has been one of the constants throughout the entire franchise.

"I absolutely admit and accept that. And quite right: he is too good of a character, too big of a character, to die with me. And Disney paid a lot of money for him! You know what I mean? They’ve got to get their money back somehow," he added.

Video of C-3PO Actor Anthony Daniels Teases His Final Scene in &#039;The Rise of Skywalker&#039;

C-3PO makes his next big screen appearance in Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker, which opens in theaters everywhere Friday, Dec. 20. Based on the final trailer from a few weeks back, the gold-plated droid may end up losing his mind (and memories) for a greater cause. When he said he was "taking one last look" at his friends, we damn near teared up.

...

Ok, we cried like babies, happy?!

Daniels' memoir, I Am C-3PO - The Inside Story, goes on sale today.

The first sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse may feature a somewhat obscure version of the famous web-slinger from the late 1970s. Interacting with a fan on Twitter, producer/writer Phil Lord revealed that Japanese Spider-Man (aka "Supaidāman") has already been designed for Sony's animated universe for those with arachnid powers.

The Japanese Spider-Man TV show only ran between 1978 and 1979 for a total of 41 episodes and movie. And yes, it's was just as weird as you are imagining.

Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn), who appeared in the first Spider-Verse, was inspired by Japanese culture, particularly anime.

Video of Japanese Spider-Man Opening

Into the Spider-Verse 2 opens in theaters April 8, 2022.

According to Deadline, Amazon has placed a two-season order for Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina, an animated series geared towards adults "based on the adventures and original characters from Critical Role, a leading story-driven and world-building digital media brand." The show was first brought into the public eye via a Kickstarter campaign.

Amazon, which also owns Twitch, is also fostering a closer relationship between the live-streaming platform and Critical Role for another seires that will premiere on Amazon Prime.

Rooted firmly in the realm of fantasy, The Legend of Vox Machina will revolve around a group of alcohol-loving adventurers who must save the world from all kinds of beasts and magical threats. Along the way, this group of misfit characters becomes a family. Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham will star in and produce the project.

Each season will consist of 12 episodes.

Credit: Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Dungeons & Dragons

“We were absolutely floored by the level of enthusiasm we received on the Kickstarter campaign, and now we can deliver exactly what the fans wanted, and MORE,” Sam Riegel and Travis Willingham, cast members of Critical Role and executive producers on the series, said in a statement published by Deadline. “Teaming with Prime Video to deliver the series to fans across the globe is exciting and surreal — and we’re psyched to be able to tell even more stories with not just one, but two 12-episode seasons!”

“Critical Role blazed a new trail for original digital content, with fresh new voices and humor that earned devoted fans around the world, as evidenced by their wildly successful Kickstarter campaign,” added Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We’re thrilled to work with the whole team to bring The Legend of Vox Machina, and new Critical Role series, to our Prime Video customers.”

Critical Role began as a web series in which a bunch of voice actors played Dungeons & Dragons together.