WIRE Buzz: May the 4th con goes virtual; Charlie Cox won't dare appear in Spider-Man 3; more

The force must truly be with all of us! Convention organizers ReedPop announced a virtual Star Wars convention to celebrate May the 4th and Revenge of the 5th. The two days of celebrations and revelry will feature multiple events including Q&As, live-tweeting of Star Wars films, and much more.

ReedPop, who also organizes Emerald City Comic Con, New York City Comic Con, and numerous other conventions, will be utilizing their full arsenal of sister shows to help plan and promote programming for the Star Wars celebration. It looks like there's a great deal of content planned too, including Q&As with voice actors Vanessa Marshall (Hera Syndulla) and Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano).

ReedPop posted a brief video on their Facebook account earlier today regarding the date, time, and streaming service for May the 4th (be with you) programming. Revenge of the 5th programming will be posted tomorrow, but is already available online.

Revenge of the 5th continues the fun with some livestreaming of Jedi Fallen Order and a roundtable of Star Wars comics writers Charles Soule (Darth Vader), Greg Pak (Star Wars: Age of Rebellion), Jody Houser (Star Wars: Rogue One), and Kieron Gillen (Darth Vader).

Florida SuperCon provided the full schedule for the two days on their social media account:

We're super happy to see the celebration of all things Star Wars pressing onward in the age of social distancing, as we knew it would! For additional information about times and where to livestream the events, head to EmCity2020.com/Force for everything May the 4th related. For more information about Revenge of the 5th make your way to SuperCon20.com/Force.

While it can feel like we're each in our own little galaxy far, far away, these two days of celebration will hopefully bring us a little closer together.

Daredevil star Charlie Cox has thrown some cold water on those rumors that the Man Without Fear may make an appearance in the next Spider-Man movie. Speaking with ComicBook.com, Cox said that if the character he played on the Netflix series appears in the Far From Home sequel, he won’t be the man behind the mask.

"I hadn't heard those rumors, but it's certainly not with my Daredevil. I'm not involved in it," Cox told the website. "If that's true, it's not with me. It's with another actor."

Credit: Marvel Television

Still, Cox noted that he’d be very much down for reprising his role of Matt Murdoch, the blind attorney turned masked protector of Hell’s Kitchen. “Of course, I'd love to keep going. I'd love to be involved with it,” Cox added. "I love the idea of Jessica and Matt showing up in the background or Matt as a lawyer advising Peter Parker. That'd be really, really cool."

Prior to the Netflix show’s cancellation, Cox once mused that he’d love for Tom Holland’s Spidey and his Daredevil to team up in live action, although he admitted it was a long shot and was advocating for it to take place in the follow-up season of The Defenders that never came to be.

Daredevil ran for three seasons on Netflix until the streaming giant canceled the series (along with its other Marvel TV shows) in 2018. Cox said after the series was canceled that for him to return to the role...all they'd have to do is ask.

The still as-yet untitled third Holland Spider-Man film is still scheduled to be released on July 16, 2021.

We already knew that Sigourney Weaver was set for James Cameron's Avatar sequels, but we thought she was playing a new character than Dr. Grace Augustine from the original. Perhaps that's still the case, but a new photo from the Avatar 2 set shows Weaver and Joel David Moore in some familiar Pandora surroundings.

The image was posted by the official Avatar 2 account on Twitter and features producer Jon Landau, Weaver, and Moore at the Site 26 Shack as they prepare for a scene. Site 26 was the remote uplink center where humans could transport their minds to Na'vi bodies in the orginal Avatar.

In the 2009 film, Weaver played Augustine, the xenobotanist in charge of the Avatar Program, who sadly dies at the end. Moore played Dr. Norm Spellman, a human anthropologist and avatar driver. It's not clear what or how these characters will fit in to the Avatar sequels but it sure is nice to see them again.

Avatar 2 will take us back to Pandora and open us up to new never before seen parts of the lush landscape. We got a brief glimpse at what we might see this time around thanks to some concept art posted earlier this year.

Production on the Avatar sequels was halted in New Zealand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Avatar 2 was previously scheduled to be released on Dec. 18, 2020 but has been pushed back to Dec. 17, 2021.