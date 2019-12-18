WIRE Buzz: Universal sets Kirkman's 'Stealth' comic for movie; The Outsider reviews; more

Robert Kirkman and Marc Silvestri's Stealth comic miniseries from Image is coming to the big screen thanks to a creative partnership between Universal Pictures and Skybound Entertainment, two companies announced today.

Lee Daniels (The Butler) is attached to direct and produce the film, which will focus on a vigilante who takes his crime-fighting career a little too far after years of protecting Detroit. That's because Stealth, once a beloved superhero, is now a man battling Alzheimer’s and only his son, Tony Barber, knows the truth.

Credit: Skybound

Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby (the duo is known for Iron Man and Cowboys & Aliens) are penning the script.

HBO's adaptation of Stephen King's The Outsider doesn't premiere until next month, but the review embargo has lifted and critics are thoroughly creeped out by the upcoming series. We've seen the first six episodes and can tell you that it's one of the best and most faithful King adaptations to grace any screen, big or small.

"Subtlety is the name of the game here. If the actors – and the material – wasn’t subtle, The Outsider would capsize, bogged down by the weight of how impossible the subject matter is," writes Chris Evangelista of /FILM. There have been many Stephen King adaptations lately, on screens big and small. The Outsider is one of the best because it understands what makes the things that spring from King’s imagination so horrifying."

Video of The Outsider: Invitation to the set | HBO

The story begins when a young child is brutally molested, murdered, and mutilated. A beloved member of the community, Terry Maitland (played by Jason Bateman, who also produces and directs the show), is arrested for the crime, ruining his life. All the forensic details and eye witnesses peg him as the perpetrator, but when new and conflicting evidence comes to light, Detective Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn) begins to question everything he ever believed.

To help him get to the bottom of the mystery, Ralph teams up with Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo), a socially awkward private investigator, who comes to believe that something supernatural is involved with the case.

Alex Moldy of JoBlo.com says:

"Filmed in bleak hues of gray and blue, this series looks a lot like Jason Bateman's series Ozark, but with a much darker and more serious tone. With a stellar cast led by Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo, this is a character-driven thriller that deals with some heavy themes of loss as well as a supernatural element that is truly horrifying."

The Outsider premieres on HBO Sunday, January 12.

Per Fandango, The Rise of Skywalker's ticket pre-sales account for 70 percent of the site's daily sales. For context, the sales for the ninth and final episode of the Skywalker Saga is about neck-and-neck with those of The Last Jedi. It's also topping Fandango’s Fanticipation Movie Buzz Index, which includes Cats and Jumanji: The Next Level.

“As the journey nears its end, Skywalker is forging a new empire of fans who can’t wait to experience the terrific finale of the nine-film Skywalker series, stuffed with action, adventure, humor, heart, inspiration, new heroes, plus the welcome return of Billy Dee Williams as Lando,” Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis said in a statement. “Seeing a Star Wars film on the big screen is a family holiday tradition, and according to our survey, fans will return to the theater multiple times over the next few weeks for repeat Skywalker viewings.”

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney

Atom is also reporting similar pre-sale numbers on par with The Last Jedi. It's worth noting Rise of Skywalker is selling four times more tickets than Rogue One and Solo combined. Folks sure do love that mainline trilogy.

“Movie fans have been anticipating Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker for years. Thanks to trailers and teasers, all movie fans want to be the first to know how the saga ends. There are very few cinematic experiences that draw in such a diverse and dedicated fan base like Star Wars," said Atom co-founder Matthew Bakal. "Creating must-see movies that bring together loved ones is what Disney and Lucasfilm does best. Personally, I couldn’t imagine a better way to end a decade than seeing this epic chapter of Star Wars in theaters. It’s particularly special for Atom as a capstone to the Star Wars saga, as Disney has been a long-time investor and J.J. Abrams is a Jedi-like advisor.”