WIRE Buzz: Stephen King film lands director; G4 reunion; 'Final Girl Support Group' to series

The current wave of Stephen King adaptations shows no signs of abating, as Heat Vision reports that director Lynne Ramsay has climbed aboard a long-developing adaptation of King's 1999 novel, The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon.

Rather slim (224 pages) in comparison to some of King's heftier tomes, The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon tells the story of Trisha McFarland, a little girl who gets lost while hiking in the woods with her mother and brother. Exhausted and surviving on the small amount of snacks she has with her, she begins to hallucinate that her favorite Boston Red Sox pitcher, Tom Gordon, is present and speaking to her, even as she grows more convinced that she is being pursued by a supernatural being she calls the God of the Lost.

The novel is one of a handful of King books, like Cujo and Gerald's Game, that hint at supernatural elements throughout the course of the story while keeping them deliberately ambiguous. The late George A. Romero was at one point slated to direct an adaptation of the novel, which is probably why his ex-wife Christine Romero is listed as one of the movie's producers.

But Ramsay herself is no stranger to dark material: her 2011 film We Need to Talk About Kevin was a psychological horror story about a malevolent child, while 2017's You Were Never Really Here ventured into ultra-grim territory about child sex trafficking. The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon is expected to begin shooting next year.

G4

Original cast members from the famous gaming network G4, which existed on cable TV from 2002 through 2014 as one of the few channels dedicated to geek culture (along with SYFY, of course), will reunite for a pre-Thanksgiving special on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Olivia Munn (who has gone on to act in movies like X-Men: Apocalypse and The Predator), Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead host), Kevin Pereira, Adam Sessler, Morgan Webb, Sara Underwood and others will take part in the reunion, with comedian and gamer Ron Funches acting as host. The program will stream at 9pm ET/6pm PT on Twitch Gaming and YouTube Gaming, with a rebroadcast on SYFY at midnight ET/9pm PT on Friday, Nov. 27. The channel tweeted out an invitation here:

A Very Special G4 Holiday Reunion Special will highlight memorable moments from the lifespan of the channel, which covered all aspects of the gaming world as well as related pop culture news on movies, TV, tech and more. Originally launched by Comcast (parent corporation of SYFY), it went through several incarnations before shutting down in 2014. A revival of the channel was hinted at earlier this year, with a proposed launch happening in 2021.

Paramount Pictures

The Final Girl Support Group, a forthcoming novel from horror author Grady Hendrix, has been acquired by Annapurna for adaptation as a series according to Deadline.

Hendrix's book, which is due to be published on July 13, 2021, is described as a "homage to and subversion of iconic slasher films," in which a group of middle-aged women have been in therapy together for decades in the title group. But then the women, each of whom is a survivor of a real-life crime that was later the secret inspiration for a famous horror movie (such as Friday the 13th or Halloween), begin mysteriously dying one at a time.

Hendrix, who will serve as an executive producer on the project, is the best selling author of the recently released The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires, which is also being adapted by Amazon. Hendrix is also the author of Horrorstör, My Best Friend's Exorcism and the non-fiction book Paperbacks from Hell, and was also penning an episode of Sam Raimi’s 50 States of Fear for the now-defunct Quibi platform.

The adaptation of The Final Girl Support Group will be written by Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain, whose genre writing and producing credits include Joss Whedon’s Angel and The Vampire Diaries. No word yet on when production is expected to begin.