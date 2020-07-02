WIRE Buzz: Stranger Things 4 eyes fall restart; Jeffrey Dean Morgan to The Boys S3; Phineas and Ferb movie

Stranger Things 4 is tentatively hoping to restart its Atlanta-based production on Thursday, Sep. 17, according to new intel from The Hollywood Reporter. Filming shut down after just a few weeks in March.

The nostalgia-heavy Netflix series is a rather unique case, in that most of its principal cast is made of underage actors who require special permissions from parents, legal guardians, and/or on-set social workers. If the pandemic is still deemed too dangerous by later summer/early fall, then Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, and the rest probably won't be allowed to step on set.

"Georgians want to get back to work and show that we can not only beat this virus but be leaders in this industry to hopefully encourage America to get back to work," John Rooker, founder and owner of Atlanta Metro Studios, said in a statement to THR. HBO's Watchmen was filmed at AMS.

"Thanks to the 'Best Practices' for set safety released by the state, in addition to the guidelines provided by the national guilds and unions, we look forward to helping thousands of crew members and support service personnel get back to work safely," added state film commissioner, Lee Thomas. "It will help Georgia maintain its position as one of the busiest production locales worldwide."

Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Sylvester Stallone's Samaritan, are also looking to return to Georgia.

Negan may be coming to the world of Amazon's The Boys. Speaking with Collider, showrunner Eric Kripke said that he and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have discussed a possible collaboration for Season 3. The two previously worked together on Supernatural.

"There’s one role we’re already talking about," Kripke said. "We have to like coordinate. Because you know, he’s on The Walking Dead, so he has another home. But we already talked about one role, and there might be a potential other that we’re talking about. But we are, just this past week we were literally texting back and forth about trying to figure out how to get him on the show. I don’t think it’s a done deal yet, but the will is there, and we’re both talking about it."

Morgan offered up his acting services on Twitter earlier this year, writing: "LOVE @TheBoysTV CANT WAIT FOR SEASON 2!!! @antonystarr @KarlUrban I’ll go play with that gang anytime. @therealKripke knows."

Kripke quoted the tweet, saying: "Thanks @JDMorgan for spreading #TheBoys gospel! I'll make you a deal. Season 3. I'll write it, and if you're avail, come shoot it! Thanks for all the love, brother. #SPNReunion."

ScreenRant theorized that Morgan could play former Russian superhero Vasilii Vorishikin. Also known as "Love Sausage," he's an ally to Billy Butcher in the comics and is defined by his hatred for how supers have become driven by ego, corporate thinking, and the bottom line.

Amazon revealed last week that Season 2 would premiere Friday, Sep. 4. The first three episodes will be available to binge immediately, while the remaining five are rolled out on a weekly basis.

Mom! Phineas and Ferb are making a movie!

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe will officially make its premiere on Disney+ Friday, Aug. 28. Directed by Bob Bowen (Family Guy), the film sees Phineas (Vincent Martella) and Ferb (David Errigo Jr.) setting off on a galactic quest to save their sister Candace (Ashley Tisdale) after she's abducted by aliens and brought to a utopia free of annoying brothers.

Series creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh are executive producing.

The project also features the voices of: Caroline Rhea ("Linda, the mom"); Dee Bradley Baker ("Perry the Platypus"), Alyson Stoner ("Isabella"), Maulik Pancholy ("Baljeet"), Bobby Gaylor ("Buford"), Olivia Olson ("Vanessa Doofenshmirtz"), Tyler Mann ("Carl"), Povenmire ("Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz"), and Marsh ("Major Monogram"), Ali Wong ("Super Super Big Doctor"), Wayne Brady ("Stapler Fist"), Diedrich Bader ("Borthos"), and Thomas Middleditch ("Garnoz").

Danny Jacob (Phineas and Ferb) composed the music, with original songs written by the trio of Karey Kirkpatrick ("Something Rotten!"), Emanuel Kiriakou (Whitney Houston's "I Look To You"), and Kate Micucci ("Garfunkel and Oates").

Candace Against the Universe will be teased at Comic Con@Home. All four seasons of the animated series are currently available to stream on Disney+.