WIRE Buzz: Suicide Squad halts production over James Gunn's dog's death; Anthony Mackie talks Cap; more

Writer-director James Gunn has recently revealed that he's mourning the death of his dog, Dr. Wesley Von Spears, aka Wesley. And in an act of kindness which pet owners the world over can appreciate, he expressed gratitude to the cast and crew of his reimagined Suicide Squad for allowing him to temporarily halt production in Panama so he could fly home to comfort his best buddy before he passed away.

"The clip clop of your toenails against the floor behind me was the soundtrack of my life," the filmmaker wrote in a heartbreaking post on his Instagram page. "For nearly seventeen years, you were with me. I’ve spent more time with you than any other being on this planet. You lived with me across the world – in Los Angeles, in London, in Malibu, in Atlanta. You roamed the sets of my films (and roamed into more than one shot). You were with me through my successes and failures, and you didn’t care a whit about them, as long as I was there for a cuddle, a belly rub, a wrestle, a walk, or a treat."

Okay, you can cry now.

Gunn adopted Wesley as a puppy after finding him wandering the streets of Carson City, California. As part of his loving online tribute, the helmer posted a slew of pics of the pooch including lapping up love on the set of Guardians.

He added: "The crew, cast, and studio were kind enough to allow me to shut down production in Panama and fly home to be with him."

Gunn also got some love from good friend, longtime collaborator and Suicide Squad actor Nathan Fillion, who tweeted his condolences.

"I will remember his quiet wisdom, his limitless patience, and his slow walk. Good bye, little man. You gave the world your love, and left it a tiny bit better than it was."

Gunn, by the way, also recently tweeted that Wesley served as inspiration for his take on Marvel's alien tree creature Groot in Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and Baby Groot in Vol. 2.



Suicide Squad is expected to wrap production in the next few weeks.

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Anthony Mackie apparently still can't get over the fact that Avengers: Endgame ended up with Falcon assuming the mantle of Captain America.



While making the publicity rounds for Season 2 of Netflix's Altered Carbon, the actor couldn't resist, um, dishing about wielding Cap's iconic shield in the trailer for Disney+'s upcoming streaming series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which aired earlier this month during the Super Bowl.



"I was surprised that they used me because you have a double, a dude that looks like you who’s like a gymnast and he does all this stuff," Mackie told Comicbook.com. "That’s when they’re like, ‘All right, Anthony, you do it.’ And I’m like, ‘Dude, you just saw what this dude did! How you gonna asked me to do that?’ So, I was surprised when I saw the Super Bowl trailer that they actually used me throwing the shield."

While Marvel's highly anticipated show doesn't yet show the star suited up as the new Cap, it promises plenty of action, at least the way Mackie talks about how much use he's getting out of it.



"We only have six episodes but it's a massive undertaking, a massive project...It's Marvel," he added. "The story's there, the character's there but those action set pieces are just as vast."



The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres later this year.

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for DreamWorks Animation Television

Guillermo Del Toro is teasing the final installment in his Tales of Arcadia trilogy of CG fantasy series for Netflix.



The Oscar-winning filmmaker took to Twitter to offer up the first image from Tales of Arcadia: Wizards, which premieres this summer on the streaming service and, as you can see, finds Merlin, looking rather concerned while behind him on a TV set looms an evil armor-clad enemy that briefly made an appearance in Season 2 of Tales of Arcadia: 3Below.

Created by Del Toro and produced by DreamWorks Animation and Double Dare You Productions. The Tales of Arcadia saga began with 2016's Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters, which ran for three seasons and continued with 2017's Arcadia:3Below, which aired for two.



The first show centered on the inhabitants of the small town of Arcadia Oaks, where various otherworldly creatures, including trolls, aliens and wizards, secretly live. The second followed two royal teenage aliens on the run from intergalactic bounty hunters after their home planet is taken over by an evil dictator, who crashlands in Arcadia. While the swang song, Wizards, marks the return of several characters from the other series and brings the two worlds together in an apocalyptic battle.

It premieres this summer.