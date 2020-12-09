WIRE Buzz: First look at Superman & Lois; Dog Man barks up a movie; new Greenland trailer

Feast your eyes on Tyler Hoechlin's Man of Tomorrow in a new teaser still for Superman & Lois. Premiering on The CW in early 2021, the upcoming DC show serves as spinoff from Supergirl (soon coming to an end).

Now raising two young boys (Jordan Elsass and Alex Garfin), Clark and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) find that balancing their busy lives as a superhero and journalist(s) won't be easy. Saving the world and tracking down a juicy story are child's play compared to the headache of raging adolescent hormones.

"[This show] gave us a fresh slate: 'Yeah, let's make a new suit.' There's gonna be a really badass Superman suit in this show that I'm pretty excited about," showrunner/executive producer Todd Helbing said at DC FanDome's second day in September. "As a father who happens to have two boys, that felt like a really great way to bring in some personal experience to tell a story that is as grounded as you can possibly be to have Superman in it," Helbing explained. "And as a couple, we really get to lean into Clark and Lois not being Superman and the most famous journalist in the world, but really as parents. What is that like when you have jobs like that? Which a lot of people can relate to nowadays."

Check out the newly-released image below:

Superman & Lois debuts on The CW Feb. 23, 2021. Wolé Parks, Jordan Elsass, Alexander Garfin, Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, and Inde Navarrette co-star.

DreamWorks Animation is following up its Captain Underpants movie from 2017 with another Dav Pilkey adaptation.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio is working on a feature-length project based on Dog Man, a canine comic book superhero created by Underpants protagonists: George Beard and Harold Hutchins. To date, Pilkey has published 10 Dog Man books since the summer of 2016. The character is part of a larger group of "Li'l Petey, a curious kitten who embodies love, optimism and hope, and 80-HD, a robot who expresses himself best through his art." Together, they form the "Supa Buddies."

Peter Hastings, a writer known for his writing on the original Animaniacs, has been tapped to direct. Hastings also co-created The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants TV series, which currently has four seasons on Netflix.

"This is my second project based on Dav Pilkey's books and I'm very excited to take his funny, clever, emotional and ultimately inspirational Dog Man and make it move!" Hastings said in a statement to THR. "Not just by telling the story, but by absorbing and building on his great sensibility, bringing it to the screen with deep respect to his gazillion fans - 'cause I'm one of them."

"As his readers all over the world know, Dav Pilkey is truly one of the most creative and talented storytellers of his generation," added DreamWorks' chief creative officer, features, Kristin Lowe. "And Peter Hastings is just the right person to bring this iconic character to the big screen and the legions of fans who are all eagerly awaiting the adaptation." Pilkey said he was "humbled and grateful" to once again be working with Hastings and "the outstanding team at DreamWorks Animation."

Ahead of Greenland's on demand bow next Friday (Dec. 18), STX has dropped a new trailer for the disaster flick starring Gerard Butler as a man trying to get his family to safety before a meteor wipes out all life on Earth. Humanity's only hope of survival are reinforced bunkers in Greenland, hence the title. Ric Roman Waugh, who worked with Butler on last year's Angel Has Fallen, directed the project, working from a screenplay by Chris Sparling.

Morena Baccarin, David Denman, Hope Davis, Roger Dale Floyd, Andrew Bachelor, Merrin Dungey, with Holt McCallany, and Scott Glenn co-star alongside Butler. The actor also serves as a producer with Basil Iwanyk, Sèbastian Raybaud, Gerard Butler, and Alan Siegel.

Watch the new trailer below:

In October, it was reported that the film would head to HBO and HBO Max in early 2021. Amazon Prime nabbed the streaming rights for certain international markets. Though those debuts will presumably come after the traditional VOD release.