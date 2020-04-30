WIRE Buzz: Zachary Quinto voicing Lex Luthor; Paul Scheer's new Marvel series; more

Darren Criss is here to fight for truth, justice, and the American way. Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that the Glee vet is lending his pipes to a young version of Clark Kent in a brand-new animated Superman movie entitled Man of Tomorrow.

He's joined by Zachary Quinto (Star Trek, NOS4A2), who is voicing the Man of Steel's greatest enemy, Lex Luthor. Alexandra Daddario (True Detective, We Summon the Darkness) is also a part of the A-list cast, taking up the post of intrepid journalist, Lois Lane.

Get a first look below:

In terms of plot, the movie (arriving on home video this summer) will follow Clark as he interns at the Daily Planet and slowly learns how to protect the city of Metropolis. Aside from Luthor, we'll get to see two other iconic DC baddies: Lobo (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Brett Dalton) and Parasite (The Walking Dead's Ryan Hurst).

Ike Amadi (Martian Manhunter), Neil Flynn (Jonathan Kent), and Bellamy Young (Martha Kent) round out the rest of the ensemble.

Superman: Man of Tomorrow was written by Tim Sheridan (The Death of Superman) and directed by Chris Palmer (Voltron: Legendary Defender).

Paul Scheer (The League) is here to reignite your love of comic books with a brand-new short-form web series, Marvel Presents: The World's Greatest Book Club. The weekly show, which will consist of six episodes, is meant to celebrate "your favorite comics and the community around them."

Each Thursday, Scheer (a writer on Marvel books like Cosmic Ghost Writer) will be joined by special guests like Gillian Jacobs, W. Kamau Bell, Phil Lord, Yassir Lester, and Jason Mantzoukas to geek up the screen of your mobile device. They'll also be spotlighting their favorite comic shops, a form of retail that is currently struggling to stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic.

You can watch the very first episode (featuring Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof) below:

“In this time, I think it’s so important to have an escape from the real world. Getting to go through the backlog of Marvel with my friends and live in this amazing world that Stan [Lee] and Jack [Kirby] created has been incredibly therapeutic and fun, and I hope that people read along with us,” Scheer said in a statement to Marvel.com. “But most importantly, we are getting to spotlight local comic shops across the country. These small businesses have been there for us all these years, so we all thought it’s important that we be there for them. Where else would we go to debate who’s stronger: The Thing or The Hulk?"

Video of World&#039;s Greatest Book Club w/ Paul Scheer &amp; Damon Lindelof

Indonesia is looking to put its stamp on the modern superhero genre with Gundala, a film from writer-director Joko Anwar. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the project is getting a North American release via Well Go USA Entertainment.

The plot revolves around Sancaka, an orphan from the streets of Jakarta who is gifted with superpowers after he's struck by lightning. Mixing his existing martial arts prowess with his newfound lightning abilities, Sancaka takes on Pengkor, a disfigured crime lord with an army of orphan asassins at his disposal.

Video of Official Trailer GUNDALA (2019) - Tayang 29 Agustus 2019

As THR writes, the film's production company, Screenplay Bumilangit, sees the film as "the first installment of a planned series" the plan being "to create a Marvel-style Bumilangit Cinematic Universe drawing on a library of more than 500 comic book characters to created an interconnected superhero world."

Gundala is eyeing a debut date of Tuesday, July 28, although it's unclear if the movie will enjoy a limited theatrical release or go straight to VOD. In the current climate, it makes the most sense to send a new release (especially if it's not a massive blockbuster) to digital platforms, but there's really just no telling where theaters will be in a few months' time.