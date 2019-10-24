WIRE Buzz: Last of Us II delayed; Taylor Kitsch boards Blomkamp's Inferno; She-Ra S4 trailer

Taylor Kitsch is teaming up with Neill Blomkamp for the director's sci-fi thriller, Inferno, Deadline has confirmed. Based on the official synopsis, Kitsch (John Carter) will play a cop investigating a murder in the New Mexico desert. All too soon, he learns that something alien is involved, putting him in the sights of "a humanoid beast who will stop at nothing to exterminate the one witness to the crime."

New Mexico is the perfect setting for the movie, as the state was rocketed into the forefront of alien conspiracy theories when an Air Force balloon allegedly crashed there in June of 1947. Was it really a piece of government equipment or an honest to goodness UFO? Pop culture has been asking that question for over 70 years.

“I am very excited to be getting behind the camera and making Inferno with [Stuart Ford's] AGC [Studios]. The film is filled with themes and concepts that I find deeply fascinating, I feel lucky to be shooting it," Blomkamp (District 9, Chappie) said in a statement run by Deadline.

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SiriusXM & Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

“Over the last decade Neill Blomkamp has proven himself to be one of the most innovative creators of science fiction cinema in the world and I’m convinced that Inferno is going to break new ground and take Neill’s body of work to even greater heights," added Ford.

Production on Inferno is slated to kick off in early 2020. Blomkamp recently bowed out of RoboCop Returns.

There's plenty to unpack in the Season 4 trailer for She-Ra and the Princesses of Power on Netflix.

Glimmer (Karen Fukuhara) is crowned Queen, Catra (AJ Michalka) and the Horde are hoping to crush the princess rebellion, and an ancient evil is about to wake up. Things aren't looking too good for our heroes, but there's some levity in there as well.

Watch below:

Video of Season 4 Trailer | SHE-RA AND THE PRINCESSES OF POWER

“The battle of Etheria has never been more intense," creator/showrunner Noelle Stevenson said at this year's NYCC "Unlike Angella, Glimmer does not have the same restraint. She lost her mother, and she is not going to lose anyone else. I think that pushes her to certain extremes. The stakes have never been higher.”

Season 4 of She-Ra debuts on Netflix next Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Fans of The Last of Us will have to wait until next spring to reunite with Ellie and Joel because Part II of the beloved Naughty Dog game series for the PS4 has been delayed from its original February 2020 release. The title's new premiere date of May 29, 2020 was revealed by director Neil Druckmann in a blog post today.

"It was during the last few weeks, as we were closing out sections of the game, that we realized we simply didn’t have enough time to bring the entire game up to a level of polish we would call Naughty Dog quality," he wrote. "At this point, we were faced with two options: compromise parts of the game or get more time. We went with the latter, and this new release date allows us to finish everything to our level of satisfaction while also reducing stress on the team."

Video of The Last of Us Part II – Release Date Reveal Trailer | PS4 PlayStation on YouTube

"While we’re relieved that we won’t have to compromise our vision, we’re disappointed that we weren’t able to avoid this exact situation," added Druckmann. "We wish we could’ve foreseen the amount of polish we needed, but the size and scope of this game got the better of us. We hate disappointing our fans and for that we’re sorry."

Both Ashley Jonhson and Troy Baker return to voice Ellie and Joel respectively for the sequel, though much of the plot is still being kept under wraps.