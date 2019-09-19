WIRE Buzz: New Terminator video game; Texas Chainsaw Massacre series update; and more

With Terminator: Dark Fate hitting theaters Nov. 1, developer Reef Entertainment is capitalizing on renewed interest in the sci-fi franchise with a brand-new video, Terminator: Resistance. The first-person shooter (on sale in early December) was announced with a trailer today, and it looks like Call of Duty, except with killer robots of the future. What's not to love about that sentence? The game's story takes place in Los Angeles 31 years after Skynet nuked the planet into oblivion (Judgment Day) and started hunting humans down to make them go extinct.

"Experience the events leading up to the decisive final battle for the fate of mankind in the war against the machines. Terminator: Resistance, is a first-person shooter set during the 'Future War' scenario that was only glimpsed at in the iconic films, The Terminator and T2: Judgement Day. The machines are destined to lose, but at what cost?" reads the official description provided by the Xbox YouTube channel.

Video of TERMINATOR: RESISTANCE – Announcement Trailer

Terminator: Resistance goes on sale in the U.S. on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Last summer, Bloody Disgusting reported that Legendary Entertainment was closing in on a deal to acquire rights to the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise, so as to develop more films as well as a TV series. It looks like that did end up going through, because the outlet now writes that Fede Álvarez (director of Don't Breathe and the 2016 remake of The Evil Dead) will produce the next installment in the slasher film series. Kim Henkel, producer of the 1974 original and 1994's The Next Generation, currently owns the rights to the IP.

This is the first big development in the story since last August, and it sounds like Legendary wants to take a page out of Blumhouse's Halloween playbook by ignoring all the continuity created since 1974, and creating a direct sequel to the first movie. This choice makes a lot of sense, as the Texas Chainsaw Massacre films haven't exactly been all that consistent with their stories, particularly when it comes to the Sawyer family and its most famous member, Leatherface.

The last installment, 2017's Leatherface, was poorly received by critics and made less than $1 million at the box office.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Blumhouse's remake of The Craft has landed its three magical leads: Gideon Adlon (Blockers), Lovie Simone (Selah and the Spades), and transgender actress/activist Zoey Luna (Pose).

The remake will follow the character of Hannah, a high schooler who gets caught up in witchcraft when she befriends three other young women. At first, magic seems like the answer to their everyday problems, but things take a dark turn when their spell-casting comes with unexpected consequences.

Zoe Lister-Jones (Life in Pieces) is both writing and directing the movie, which is planning to shoot next July. The movie is a co-production between Blumhouse and Columbia Pictures.

Directed by Andrew Fleming, the original movie was released in 1996 and starred Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, Breckin Meyer, Rachel True, Skeet Ulrich, Cliff DeYoung, Christine Taylor, Nathaniel Marston, Helen Shaver, and Assumpta Serna. Despite a lukewarm reception and box-office performance, The Craft is now considered a beloved cult classic.

Lastly, Variety brings us the news that Showtime will be sipping soup with a brand-new genre series, Spoonbenders. Based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Daryl Gregory, the story follows The Amazing Telemachus Family, a traveling magic act made of individuals with super-human abilities. After 25 years, the family members must reunite when debts, grudges, the mob, and the CIA all catch up with them.

Stephen Falk (Weeds, Orange Is the New Black, You're the Worst) is writing and executive-producing the project. Arrowverse alums Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter are also executive-producing under the banner of Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

