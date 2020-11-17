WIRE Buzz: The Batman series loses showrunner; Baby Yoda to Minecraft; Shyamalan wraps 'Old'

The upcoming HBO Max spinoff series inspired by Matt Reeves' The Batman is now without a showrunner. According to The Hollywood Reporter, writer Terence Winter (Boardwalk Empire, The Wolf of Wall Street) has parted ways with the DC television project that will center around the Gotham City Police Department.

Winter's exit was reportedly due to "creative differences" — that umbrella Hollywood term that can refer to a number of different things. The search is currently underway for a suitable replacement.

The spinoff show, which was first announced over the summer, will "build upon the motion picture’s examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City, ultimately launching a new Batman universe across multiple platforms." Warner Bros. and HBO Max were obviously gung-ho about the project, as they handed down a coveted straight-to-series order right off the bat (no pun intended).

“This is an amazing opportunity, not only to expand the vision of the world I am creating in the film, but to explore it in the kind of depth and detail that only a long-form format can afford — and getting to work with the incredibly talented Terence Winter, who has written so insightfully and powerfully about worlds of crime and corruption, is an absolute dream," Reeves, who is executive producing the show, said in a statement at the time.

Dylan Clark, Daniel Pipski, Adam Kassan, and are serving as executive producers, while Rafi Crohn is attached as a co-EP.

Due to numerous delays caused by the COVID-19 health crisis, The Batman will now open in theaters March 4, 2022. Robert Pattinson is the latest actor to take up the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. Production stalled earlier in the fall when Pattinson tested positive for the coronavirus.

Minecraft just got a lot cuter with some fresh DLC that allows The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda to enter the game's blocky universe.

The DLC is actually a lot more extensive, comprising recognizable iconography from the original Star Wars trilogy including famous locales, characters, and ships, like Tatooine, Yavin 4, Hoth, Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Ewoks, Tusken Raiders, the Millennium Falcon, the Death Star, and TIE Fighters. In total, there are 12 planet dioramas and 36 character skins.

Per Variety, this is Minecraft's "biggest downloadable content mashup to date."

The DLC is currently available to purchase on the Minecraft Marketplace.

Less than two months after kicking off production, M. Night Shyamalan's next film, Old, has wrapped its shoot in the Dominican Republic. The writer-director confirmed the news on Twitter today, writing: "It was an incredible experience. Beyond grateful to the people of the Dominican Republic who were so caring and welcoming. It is one of the most beautiful countries filled with the sweetest people. Thinking of you as I head back to Philly."

Based on the French graphic novel by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters, the film will tell the story of a group of people who find themselves unable to leave a beach after discovering a corpse. The group soon learns a dark secret as old as time itself.

Gael Garcia Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle), Eliza Scanlen (Little Women), Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit), Aaron Pierre (Krypton), Alex Wolff (Hereditary), Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread), Abbey Lee (Lovecraft Country), Nikki Amuka-Bird (The Personal History of David Copperfield), Ken Leung (Inhumans), Rufus Sewell (The Man in the High Castle), Embeth Davidtz (Ray Donovan), and Emun Elliott (Guilt) co-star.

Old is slated to hit theaters on July 23, 2021.