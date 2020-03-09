WIRE Buzz: The Brides betroths its Dracula; The Third Day teaser goes full Wicker Man; more

ABC's The Brides pilot has found its Dracula. Per Deadline, Goran Višnjić (Timeless, Santa Clarita Diet) will play the famous blood-sucking count. The upcoming series, which puts Dracula's paramours front and center, hails from Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina vet Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

News of Višnjić joining the project comes a week after Gina Torres (Pearson), Katherine Reis (Claws), and Sophie Tatum (I Am Not Okay With This) all became attached to the horror-inspired soap opera. Torres and Reis are said to be portraying two of the titular brides, while Tatum takes up the post of Justine Strang, a model who has some sort of mysterious link to Dracula.

Credit: Rachel Luna/Getty Images / Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

The third and middle bride, Renée Pélagie, has yet to be cast unless ABC has already filled the role and is keeping the actress announcement under wraps for now.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is writing and executive producing the pilot, which is to be directed by Maggie Kiley. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter are on board as executive producers.

Jude Law may have to watch out for bees (NOT THE BEES!!!) since he's exploring a strange island full of strange people and secrets in the first trailer for HBO's The Third Day.

The six-part miniseries was written by Dennis Kelly, Dean O'Loughlin, and Kit de Waal. Kelly shares the title of co-creator with Felix Barrett.

Law (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) is playing Sam, a man who starts to lose his grip on reality during his visit to a landmass off the coast of Britain. Naomie Harris (No Time to Die), Paddy Considine (The Outsider), Emily Watson (Chernobyl), and Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) co-star.

"I wanted to make a series that was unsettling and disturbing but that also spoke to fears that ran deeper than horror. The themes of the Third Day have long been obsessions of mine - it is about loss and hope and how both of those things can distort the mind in surprising and brutal ways," Kelly said in a statement last month.

You can watch the Wicker Man-esque teaser below. We also would've accepted Midsommar as an answer...

Video of The Third Day (2020): Official Teaser | HBO

“The Third Day is an imaginative and truly innovative series," said Sky Studios director Cameron Roach. "The unique approach to storytelling is ground-breaking and we’re so proud to be able to share the compelling world created by Dennis and Felix with our audience and to invite them to truly experience the show in a game-changing way.”

Sky — which is co-producing with HBO — has described the series as the “world’s first immersive TV drama with an innovative live event staged as part of the series".

Law's storyline ("Summer") only runs for three episodes before switching the emphasis over to Helen (Harris), a headstrong outsider who visits the island looking for answers. Her arc is entitled "Winter." Before those final three episodes begin airing, however, viewers can participate in a limited theater event that allows them to "inhabit the story as it happens live," wrote Sky.

Credit: HBO/Sky

Barrett, who is directing the immersive experience, said:

“To tell a story that spans TV and live action has been a long held ambition of mine. The Third Day will be both a TV show and a world you can enter, giving viewers the chance to live and breathe the narrative”.

Directed by Philippa Lowthorpe and Marc Munden, The Third Day premieres on HBO Monday, May 11.

Al Simmons (aka Spawn) is officially entering the Mortal Kombat universe. Not only that, but he's voiced by Keith David, the actor who played him in Spawn: The Animated Series on HBO. The DLC character (based on the comics by Todd McFarlane) is the final addition to the game's official "Kombat Pack" add-ons.

In the video below, you can check out Al's set of available moves in MK 11. From demonic chains, to a good ol' fashioned machine gun, you'll have no problem finishing off your opponents with Spawn at your command. We're not gonna lie, it's pretty badass.

Watch now:

Video of Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack – Official Spawn Gameplay Trailer

Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, the Terminator T-800, Sindel, the Joker, 19 extra skins, and a few other goodies are a part of the "Kombat Pack" as well.

Early access to Spawn begins Tuesday, March 17 before the full release a week later on Tuesday, March 24.