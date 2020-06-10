WIRE Buzz: The Changeling remake; Promised Neverland series; and 'Laura Hasn't Slept'

A remake of the 1980 haunted house film, The Changeling, has tapped Hanna and See's Anders Engström as director, Deadline confirms. The project hails from Terminator Salvation producer Joel B. Michaels, who also produced the original film starring Dr. Strangelove's George C. Scott.

The movie (which hopes to shoot in Ireland) will center on a musician who returns to his childhood home after the shocking death of his daughter. He soon learns that the house is haunted by the spirit of a dead child and a terrible family secret. Tab Murphy, who wrote Atlantis: The Lost Empire for Disney, penned the screenplay, which is said to contain "several new twists and turns."

"I am overjoyed at having the unique opportunity to reimagine an updated version of the iconic film The Changeling that I produced so many years ago," Michaels said in a statement run by Deadline. "It's flattering to know that it proved to have inspired a rash of filmmakers that paid homage to the original film. I am excited to be working with Anders Engström who will bring his own contemporary vision to the film."

Cornerstone Films has been in possession of the property since 2018 and intends to shop it around to potential buyers at this year's Cannes virtual market.

A live-action TV adaptation of The Promised Neverland is in the works at Amazon, writes The Hollywood Reporter.

Heroes' Masi Oka will adapt the manga series alongside Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse alums, Rodney Rothman and Meghan Malloy. All are on board as executive producers. Malloy, who previously served as an assistant to Jon Favreau and Rothman, will write the pilot episode.

Fox 21 and Vertigo Entertainment are producing in conjunction with Amazon Studios.

Written by Kaiu Shirai and drawn by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland centers on Emma, Norman and Ray, a bright group of kids who discover that the orphanage they live at, Grace Field House, is prepping them as food for demons. To quote The Twilight Zone: "It's a cookbook!" This revelation leads the group to reject their gruesome fate and plan a daring escape.

An anime version of the manga was released last year. A second season is to be released in January 2021.

Oka was a producer on director Adam Wingard's live-action Death Note for Netflix, while Rotham co-wrote and co-directed Into the Spider-Verse for Sony.

Once again we return to Deadline, which brings us news that Paramount Pictures has locked in a deal to turn Parker Finn's short horror film Laura Hasn't Slept into a feature-length movie. Finn will return to write and direct the fleshed-out genre project.

Laura Hasn't Slept was supposed to premiere at SXSW in March before the annual festival was canceled due to coronavirus concerns. Nevertheless, the short still nabbed a Special Jury Recognition award in the Midnight Short category. In addition, artist Olivier Courbet picked up a win for Excellence in Poster Design.

For The People's Caitlin Stasey plays the titular character, a woman who seeks the aid of therapist in ridding her sleep of a recurring nightmare. Once again, we are reminded of The Twilight Zone, particularly the Season 1 episode "Perchance to Dream."

