WIRE Buzz: The CW's Stargirl Trailer unleashed; Ethan Hawke reprising Purge role for TV; More

The staff has chosen and it's Star Girl it wants. The CW has unleashed the first full trailer for its upcoming teen superhero series based on the DC comic created by Geoff Johns and Lee Moder, and by the looks of things, get ready for lots of action as the Star-Spangled Kid looks to take down the Injustice Society.

The new preview follows high schooler Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) as she and her family move into a new home and she discovers a flaming, anti-gravity cosmic staff that her stepfather Pat Dugan tells her is "extremely tempermental."

He should know as Courtney will soon learn that Dugan is actually S.T.R.I.P.E., the former superhero sidekick to Starman (Joel McHale), the staff's original bearer and a member of the Justice Society of America. Apparently fatally injured after an explosion in a mansion, Starman asks Dugan to pass the torch and keep Justice alive. Enter Whitmore who takes up the mantle and becomes Stargirl, and donning a pretty badass superhero costume at that.

Stargirl premieres on DC Universe and The CW in spring, 2020.

Ethan Hawke is aiming to reprise his role from 2013's The Purge in the Season 2 finale of USA's anthology drama based on the hit dystopian horror flick.

In the original Purge, Hawke played James Sandin, whose family has to hunker down in their affluent L.A. neighborhood and survive what has become an annual national holiday in which all crimes are legal. Alas, James did not make it out alive from the first Purge, having been murdered by a gang.

But as TV Guide reports, he's due to appear in the finale's cold open, which flashes back to a week before that first national purge takes place when he's testing his high-tech security system.

The movie, produced by Blumhouse and Michael Bay's Platinum Dunes, cost a meager $3 million and made a killing at the box office, grossing $89 million, spawning four sequels and the aforementioned TV series.

Scott Derrickson is going back to his roots. The Doctor Strange director revealed on Twitter that as soon as he's done making the highly anticipated Marvel sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, his follow up project will be a new R-rated horror film co-scripted with longtime collaborator C. Robert Cargill.

Before he entered the MCU, Derrickson was perhaps best known for helming 2005's The Exorcism of Emily Rose and 2012's Sinister (starring Hawke, natch) – both written with Cargill and among the better received horror flicks in the genre's latest renaissance.

After Derrickson broke the news to his Twitter followers, Cargill chimed in, spilling that the upcoming flick is based on a story by Joe Hill, the NOS4A2 novelist whose fantasy horror comic, Locke & Key, is being turned into a Netflix drama set to premiere in February.



No word exactly which Hill work they're adapting, but the horror writer couldn't resist giving a big thumbs up.



As for another exorcism tale, Derrickson, in so many words, told a fan don't bet on it.



