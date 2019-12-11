WIRE Buzz: MGM remaking Stephen King's The Dark Half; Tarantino talks Kill Bill Vol. 3; more

Deadline is reporting that MGM has tapped Alex Ross Perry (Her Smell) to helm a remake of Stephen King's The Dark Half.

First published in 1989, the book is a Jekyll and Hyde-type story about Thad Beaumont, a best-selling author who publishes violent novels under the name of George Stark. When Thad decides to give up the Stark pen name, he begins to be terrorized by his literal dark half.

Per the report, "Perry plans a reinvention of a story."

Set in the fictional town of Castle Rock, the novel was first adapted in 1993 by the famous George A. Romero and starred Timothy Hutton as Thad Beaumont and George Stark. Yondu himself, Michael Rooker, played Sheriff Alan Pangborn.

The adaptation received mixed reviews and only made $10.5 million at the box office against a production budget of $15 million.

Romero's wife is currently developing a movie version of The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon.

Quentin Tarantino has only made one sequel throughout his entire filmmaking career.

The Kill Bill duology remains one of the director's most beloved (and violent) contributions to the world of cinema. If the stars align, however, the iconic franchise starring Uma Thurman as "The Bride" may just become a trilogy.

"I just so happened to have dinner with Uma Thurman last night," Tarantino said on Andy Cohen Live. “I do have an idea of what I would do with it. That was the whole thing, conquering that concept. What’s happened to the Bride since then? And what do I want to do?”

"I wouldn't want to just come up with some cockamamy adventure,” he continued. “She doesn’t deserve that. The Bride has fought long and hard. But now, I have an idea that could be interesting. I wouldn’t do it for a little bit ... It would be at least three years from now or something like that. But, look, it is definitely in the cards.”

Tarantino's most recent movie, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood put a historical twist on the tragic Tate–LaBianca murders that occurred in the summer of 1969. The film racked up five Golden Globe nominations on Monday.

The director said that his next projects will most likely be a play and a five-episode TV show.

Baz Luhrmann is gearing up to direct a biopic about the life of Elvis Presley, but is already prepping a new project, which he may or may not direct.

According to Deadline, the Great Gatsby and Moulin Rouge! helmer has secured the onscreen rights to The Master and Margarita, a 1967 satirical Russian novel by Mikhail Bulgakov about the Devil showing up in the Soviet Union. The book was written during the deadly reign of Joseph Stalin, but wasn't published until nearly three decades after Bulgakov's death in 1940.

“Stretching back almost 20 years, I’ve had an incredible connection with the story of The Master and Margarita and have long sought the rights to this extraordinary book,” Luhrmann said in a statement to Deadline. “I’m thrilled to finally have the opportunity to do an interpretation of this groundbreaking work.”

“It is an absolute dream come true to be collaborating with Baz on The Master and Margarita,” added Luhrmann's producing partners, Svetlana Migunova-Dali and Grace Loh, who also happen to the original rights-holders of the book. “The words of Bulgakov remain as poignant in the world today as nearly a century ago, and we can’t imagine a more brilliant and visionary filmmaker to bring this powerful story to audiences around the world.”