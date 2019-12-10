WIRE Buzz: The Grudge red band trailer; Fandango launches On-Demand streaming service; more

Ok, small problem.

Sony dropped the red band trailer for its reboot of The Grudge this morning and we're never going to be able to sleep again. In it, Detective Muldoon (Andrea Riseborough) walks into a darkened house where a woman by the name of Faith Matheson (Lin Shaye) has chopped off her own fingers. And we haven't even mentioned the maggot-infested corpse sitting in the La-Z-Boy.

You can watch the new trailer below, but please be aware that it does contain violent and shocking imagery that may not be suitable for underage viewers. Trust us on this, dear reader — it's all kinds of messed up.

Video of THE GRUDGE - Red Band Trailer

Directed by Nicolas Pesce (Piercing), this modern update of the classic Japanese horror franchise co-stars John Cho, Demián Bichir, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye, and Jacki Weaver. Pesce wrote the screenplay based on a story he conceived with Jeff Buhler (The Prodigy, Pet Sematary).

Produced by Sam Raimi, The Grudge hits theaters on Friday, Jan. 3.

FandangoNOW, a video-on-demand service from the popular online ticket venor, announced a brand-new film and TV store on Facebook's home video calling device, Portal TV. FandangoNOW's Portal TV store (now available) offers more than 100,000 titles to rent or buy with no subscription commitment.

“We’re always looking for new ways to connect fans with the highest quality entertainment content and are proud to be launching the FandangoNOW movie and TV store on Portal TV,” Fandango President Paul Yanover said in a statement. “We have a long history of working with Facebook to create innovative new experiences for entertainment fans to discover, enjoy and share their passion for movies and TV.”

FandangoNOW is currently able to boast one of the world's largest libraries of movies and shows in 4K resolution.

In a sketch worthy of Saturday Night Live, Robert Downey Jr. promotes his upcoming Doctor Dolittle movie (simply titled Dolittle) by screen testing with a few of the film's talking animals.

Keep your ears pricked for Octavia Spencer (Dab-Dab the duck), Emma Thompson (Polynesia, the macaw), Rami Malek (Chee-Chee the gorilla), Craig Robinson (Kevin the squirrel), Kumail Nanjiani (Plimpton the ostrich), John Cena (Yoshi the polar bear), and Ralph Fiennes (Barry the tiger) as the CGI beasts re-enact scenes from famous films.

Video of Dolittle - Auditions

Staying more faithful to the Hugh Lofting-created character than previous adaptations, Dolittle is co-written and directed by Stephen Gaghan. The film finds the titular doctor hitting the high seas to find a cure for an ailing queen, after hermiting himself away for years after the death of his wife.

Antonio Banderas, Harry Collett, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent, Jessie Buckley, Ralph Ineson, and Kasia Smutniak co-star as the other human characters in the story.

Tom Holland (Jip the dog), Marion Cotillard (Tutu a fox), Carmen Ejogo (Regine a lioness), and Selena Gomez (Betsy the giraffe) are among the other all-star celebrities to voice animals.

Dolittle trots into theaters Friday, Jan. 17.