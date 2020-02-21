WIRE Buzz: The Invisible Man clip; Netflix's 'Freud' trailer; The New Mutants box office

Just one week stands between us and Leigh Whannell's modern take on Universal's The Invisible Man. To help whet our appetites for the upcoming transparent horror, Entertainment Weekly has dropped a clip from the film. The video is less than a minute-and-a-half long, but it's got enough tension and chills to thoroughly creep us the heck out.

In it, Elisabeth Moss's character, Cecilia, discovers that her abusive (and now invisible) ex, Adrian Griffin (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), is standing on her blanket in the dead of night. Totally spooked, Cecilia calls for her friend James to come take a look (Aldis Hodge). Her justified panic attack is enough to wake up James' daughter, Sydney (Storm Reid).

Watch below:

"My whole idea was: approach the story from the point of view of the victim," Whannell, who wrote and directed the movie told SYFY WIRE. "Traditionally the Invisible Man story, you know the novel and the 1933 film, it's all about the scientist and he's the lead character and he's going insane and he's dealing with it. I felt like, that's a great story but that's not what would make it scary for me. What would be scary would be to see the film through the eyes of the person being hunted by the Invisible Man and never knowing, 'Is he in the room right now? Is he here?'" Correct, that's very terrifying!"

The Invisible Man heads to theaters next Friday, Feb. 28.

Sigmund Freud, the father of modern psychology, enters the world of horror in the official trailer for Netflix's new German series, Freud.

Set in Vienna (circa the late 1800s), the show stars Robert Finster as the trailblazing psychoanalyst, whose novel theories "face heavy opposition – and gain the interest of famous psychic medium Fleur Salomé (Ella Rumpf) and Alfred Kiss (Georg Friedrich), war veteran and police officer," reads the synopsis provided by Netflix. "With them at his side, Freud soon finds himself in the midst of a murderous conspiracy that kept Austria in suspense."

Get your head shrunk with the trailer below:

Video of Freud | Official Trailer | Netflix

Freud drops on Netflix Monday, March 23.

Josh Boone's The New Mutants will finally see a theatrical release this April, but how will the long-delayed X-Men project fare at the box office?

According to early estimates from Box Office Pro, the comic book movie will take in between $15 - $25 million during its domestic weekend debut. That's considerably less than Dark Phoenix's opening North American numbers of $33 million last year, which itself set a franchise low.

Credit: 20th Century Fox

Box Office Pro also predicted the box office debut of No Time to Die, which could bring in around $75 - $100 million. Not a bad haul for Daniel Craig's last big screen outing as James Bond. The last installment, Spectre, only managed $70 million when it opened back in in 2016.

The New Mutants hits theaters everywhere Friday, April 3. No Time to Die arrives a week later on Friday, April 10.