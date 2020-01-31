WIRE Buzz: The CW bites on Lost Boys pilot; Locke & Key opens a sneak peek; more

That Lost Boys is officially happening at The CW, which has placed an official pilot order for the long-awaited vampiric project, The Hollywood Reporter confirms.

The potential series, hailing from iZombie co-creator Rob Thomas, was officially announced back in 2016. Last year, The CW handed out its first pilot order to the series, which saw Tyler Posey cast in one of the lead roles along with Kiele Sanchez, Sarah Hay, Cheyenne Haynes, and Haley Tju.

However, the initial pilot (directed by Twilight's Catherine Hardwicke) was not picked up for a full series, as the network wanted it to be re-shot. Most of the cast was lost as a result.

Thomas is returning to re-write the debut episode with Heather Mitchell (Still Star-Crossed), while Marcos Siega (The Following) directs. Per THR, this marks the third attempt at adapting the 1987 film for the small screen.

Credit: Warner Bros.

Considered a true classic '80s movie, The Lost Boys told the story of two brothers (Jason Patric, Corey Haim) who do battle with a gang of vampires after moving to the West Coast. Joel Schumacher (Batman Forever) directed the flick, which also starred Corey Feldman, Jami Gertz, Edward Herrmann, Barnard Hughes, Alex Winter, Kiefer Sutherland, and Dianne Wiest.

In 2017, Thomas talked about the approach he would be taking to the source material.

"I am leaning into the Peter Pan notion of, if you join these vampires, you never have to grow up," he said. "Your life can be fun and you can attack life each day you're immortal, and how appealing is that? I read a bit about what the original writer's intentions were and how a lot of that Peter Pan imagery got pulled away from what they ended up doing. I'm pushing it back in there.”

The CW has also ordered a pilot for a show called Maverick, which sounds dystopian in nature.

"The drama is set in present-day America and finds the country under authoritarian rule. It revolves around the president's daughter, whose world view and belief in her father are rocked on her first day at Georgetown," reads the description provided by THR.

Jane the Virgin alum Merigan Mulhern is writing the script.

The door of imagination opens in a new sneak peek at Netflix's adaptation of Locke & Key.

A creepy old house (named "Keyhouse") becomes an endless well of fantastic and dangerous possibilities when the Locke siblings discover a bunch of magical keys after the death of their father. Of course, they must be careful after an ancient evil awakens and seeks to steal the keys.

Check out the sneak peek below. Clones, dimly-lit caves, and highly-combustible books await you...

Video of Locke &amp; Key | Sneak Peek | Netflix

Based on the IDW Entertainment comic by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez, the new series stars Darby Stanchfield (Scandal), Jackson Robert Scott (IT), Connor Jessup (American Crime), Emilia Jones (Horrible Histories: The Movie), Bill Heck (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Laysla De Oliveira, Sherri Saum, Thomas Mitchell Barnet, Griffin Gluck (American Vandal), and Coby Bird.

Season 1 of Locke & Key creaks open on Netflix Friday, Feb. 7.

With some help from producer Ben Stiller, Apple TV+ is heading to the workplace for a sci-fi thriller series entitled Severance. While the project was first announced back in November, its Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind-esque plot was only recently revealed by Deadline.

Patricia Arquette (The Act), Adam Scott (Parks & Recreation), and Britt Lower (Future Man) lead the cast in a story about Lumen Industries, "a company that’s looking to take work-life balance to a new level with a 'severance procedure,' which separates work and out-of-work memories."

Scott is playing Mark, "an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together."

(L-R: Arquette, Scott, & Lower) Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for CORE Gala / Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner / Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The latest update (courtesy of Deadline once again) is that Jen Tullock (Before You Know It) and Zach Cherry (You) have been added to the ever-growing cast. Tullock is playing Mark's sister Devon, while Cherry plays Mark's co-worker, Dylan.

Severance was created by Dan Erickson.