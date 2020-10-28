WIRE Buzz: The Mandalorian Season 1 recap; Creepshow S2 adds Marilyn Manson; and more

Are you excited for Season 2 of The Mandalorian, but don't have the time to binge the first season? Well, worry not, fellow Star Wars fan. Disney+ has kindly whipped up a breezy recap of what's happened in the world of Din Djarin so far. The most important thing to remember is that the titular bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal) is now the official guardian of Baby Yoda and has been tasked with reuniting The Child with its own kind. It's more difficult than it sounds because a Darksaber-wielding Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) is hot on the tail of the Razor Crest.

Get yourself up to speed with the video below:

Video of Season 1 Recap | The Mandalorian | Disney+

In addition to Mr. Djarin and his young ward, the next season will see the return of allies like Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers). Rosario Dawson and Temuera Morrison have been tapped to join Season 2 as a pair of fan-favorite characters: Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett. Michael Biehn, Katee Sackhoff, and Timothy Olyphant are also among the series newcomers.

Behind the camera, Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel) and Peyton Reed (Ant-Man) directed episodes for Season 2. Showrunner Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, and Carl Weathers comprise the rest of the directing team. Season 2 premieres on Disney+ this Friday, Oct. 30. A third season has already been green-lit and plans to kick off production before the end of the year. Favreau is even open to the idea of a Mandalorian movie.

Creepshow won't be messing around in its second season.

Per Deadline, the Greg Nicotero-led TV reboot of George Romero's horror anthology film has added major genre talent in the forms of Marilyn Manson (American Gods) and Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator). Ali Larter (The Rookie), Iman Benson (BlackAF), Ryan Kwanten (True Blood), C. Thomas Howell (Criminal Minds), Denise Crosby (Star Trek: The Next Generation), Breckin Meyer (Robot Chicken), Ted Raimi (The Evil Dead), Kevin Dillon (Entourage), and Eric Edelstein (We Bare Bears) have also been cast for Season 2, which is set to premiere on Shudder in 2021.

Credit: Shudder

Due to COVID-19 concerns, production on Creepshow's second season was forced to hit the pause button a day before cameras were set to roll, but filming has finally gotten underway in Atlanta, Georgia.

An animated Halloween special — based on two stories written by Stephen King and his author son, Joe Hill — debuts on Shudder tomorrow (Thursday, Oct. 29). A third season is also in the works.

Let's bring this Buzz full circle with an update on the latest capabilities of Disney+. According to Variety, the streaming service now allows users to share content on social media platforms and messaging apps. SYFY WIRE was able to confirm this via the mobile app, as the social/messenger function is not currently available on the regular desktop version of the site.

Credit: Disney+

Credit: Disney+

This fresh development comes on the heels of the service adding a GroupWatch feature.