WIRE Buzz: Netflix mystery The Society; Batman: Hush; UglyDolls final trailer

In this afternoon's WIRE Buzz, we cover all the bases: Mystery dramas, comic book adaptations, movie theater subscription services, and ugly toys. If that doesn't cover the entire spectrum of genre news, we don't know what does!

Today, Netflix gave us our first look at The Society, an upcoming YA mystery/drama series that centers on a bunch of teens who find themselves in a perfect recreation of their small (yet wealthy) New England town. The only difference is that they're all alone and their parents are nowhere in sight.

Sort of like a combination of The Twilight Zone and Lord of the Flies, the show finds the main characters attempting to unravel the mystery of what happened to them and forging alliances to survive.

Check out the gallery below for a bunch of new images:



Showrun and produced by Chris Keyser (Tyrant), the show stars Rachel Keller (Cassandra), Kathryn Newton (Allie), Alex Fitzalan (Harry), Kristine Froseth (Kelly), Jacques Colimon (Will), Sean Berdy (Sam), Toby Wallace (Campbell), Gideon Adlon (Becca), Olivia DeJonge (Elle), Alex MacNicoll (Luke), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Helena), Jose Julian (Gordie), Salena Qureshi (Bean), Jack Mulhern (Grizz), and Grace Victoria Cox (Lexie).

The Society arrives on Netflix in May, although no specific date has been given. Season 1 consists of 10 one-hour episdoes. Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) is producing.

DC has released some major casting details on its animated film adaptation of Batman: Hush.

Per IGN, Batman will be voiced by Jason O'Mara who has voiced the character before in projects like Justice League Dark, Justice League vs. Teen Titans, and Batman: Bad Blood.

Other members of the voice cast include: Jennifer Morrison (Selina Kyle), Jerry O’Connell (Superman), Rebecca Romijn (Lois Lane), Rainn Wilson (Lex Luthor), Sean Maher (Nightwing), Bruce Thomas (Jim Gordon), Stuart Allan (Damian Wayne), James Garrett (Alfred), Maury Sterling (Thomas Elliot), Geoffrey Arend (Riddler), Vanessa Williams (Amanda Waller), Jason Spisak (Joker), (Adam Gifford) Bane, Peyton List (Poison Ivy), Dachie Alessio (Lady Shiva), Peyton List (Batgirl), and Tara Strong (Reporter).

Directed by Justin Copeland, the movie is based on Jeph Loeb's storyline of the same name in which Batman is harassed by a mysterious villain known simply as Hush. The arc, which ran from 2002 to 2003, features many famous Batman villains and allies.

Batman: Hush arrives on DVD and Blu-Ray April 16.

Ahead of CinemaCon (which begins Monday), Atom Tickets announced its own movie subscription service, Atom Movie Access, Deadline reports.

Modeled after services like MoviePass, Sinemia, and Infinity, Atom Movie Access deviates from the norm by placing pricing into the hands of movie exhibitors. As such, they can devise subscription plans that work best for their businss models.

Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

“Atom Tickets is an innovative ticketing platform that enables exhibitors to reach and engage new and incremental audiences,” said Matthew Bakal, Chairman and Co-Founder of Atom Tickets in a statement published by Deadline. “We’ve always believed in being a valuable partner to exhibitors, starting with the core functionality of our app, which allows for marketing promotions at specific locations, integrating exhibitor loyalty plans and giving customers the ability to pre-order concessions. Now with Atom Movie Access, we’re thrilled to provide the technology that will enhance the direct-to-consumer relationship of moviegoers with their favorite theaters.”

Subscribers with this new service will still have access to all the benefits offered by Atom like reserving seats, pre-ordering snacks, and a check-in process that forgoes the need of paper tickets.

The animated UglyDolls film received its final trailer today from STX Entertainment and it doubles down on the movie's message about how being different doesn't make you any less worthy of love or acceptance.

When Moxy (Kelly Clarkson) and a contingent of other deformed dolls make it to the Institute of Perfection (a plane of existence that determines a toy's role in the real world), they are rebuffed by Louis (Nick Jonas). He tells them they'll never find the perfect human child, but Moxy is determined to prove him wrong.

Watch the final trailer below:

Video of UglyDolls | Final Trailer | In Theaters May 3, 2019

Featuring a litany of original songs, the film also features the voices of Blake Shelton, Pitbull, Janelle Monáe, Wang Leehom, Wanda Sykes, Gabriel Iglesias, Emma Roberts, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX, and Lizzo.

Directed by Kelly Asbury (Smurfs: The Lost Village), UglyDolls hits theaters May 3.