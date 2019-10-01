WIRE Buzz: The Stand casts Nat Wolff as Randall Flagg's No. 2; Marvel's Hero Project Disney+ trailer; more

The Stand miniseries for CBS All Access has found Randall Flagg's right-hand man in Alex Wolff (Death Note), Deadline confirmed today. Wolff will take up the role of Lloyd Henreid, a petty criminal and thief who becomes Flagg's second-in-command when the evil magic man frees him from prison following the collapse of society. In this updated adaptation, Flagg is being played by Alexander Skarsgård. In the 1994 version, Lloyd was portrayed by Miguel Ferrer.

This mark's Wolfe's third collaboration with miniseries writer/producer/director Josh Boone after Stuck in Love and The Fault in Our Stars.

James Marsden, Amber Heard, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Henry Zaga, Brad William Henke, and Whoopi Goldberg have also been cast in the project, which is currently shooting in Vancouver, Canada.

Based on the 1978 novel of the same name by Stephen King, The Stand imagines the fall of civilization when a weaponized super-flu is accidentally released from a secret U.S. government installation in the desert. When nearly 99% of humanity is killed off, the survivors must rally behind Mother Abigail (Goldberg) in order to defeat Flagg.

Today, Disney+ dropped the first trailer for its docu-series Marvel's Hero Project.

The upcoming show will highlight kids who have become real-world superheroes by going above and beyond in their communities. To further honor these special youngsters, Marvel will be placing them into comics that will be available for free on Marvel Unlimited and the Marvel Digital Comics Store. As an added bonus, the kids had no idea of this plan, and are surprised with their comic in each episode.

Watch the trailer below...

Video of Marvel’s Hero Project | Official Trailer | Disney+ | Streaming November 12

“Have you ever met anyone, of any age, who inspired you to do better, be better, and strive for a better future? Finding young people who have made their own steps and forged their own paths towards the greater good was the first mission of Marvel's Hero Project -- the next mission was to give these real-life heroes the recognition and celebration they deserved,” reads the program’s official description. “Marvel's Hero Project set out to prove that it doesn't take an iron suit, super strength, or a mythical hammer to be a hero -- just seeing a problem and having the passion to solve it in a creative way is what made these kids heroes. And now you will be able to see their stories and be inspired by them.”

Marvel's Hero Project will begin to air on Disney+ when the streaming platform goes live Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Finally, it was confirmed this week that author Susanna Clarke would sell her next two novels with Bloomsbury 15 years after the publisher premiered her debut effort, the Hugo-winning Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell in 2004. It was later turned into a seven-part limited series in 2015.

The first of Clarke's two new novels—which mark her return to mainstream writing aside from a collection of short stories in 2006—will be titled Piranesi and arrive in 2020. You can check out the synopsis below:

Piranesi has always lived in the House. It has hundreds if not thousands of rooms and corridors, imprisoning an ocean. A watery labyrinth. Once in a while he sees his friend, The Other, who needs Piranesi for his scientific research into A Great and Secret Knowledge. Piranesi records his findings in his journal. Then messages begin to appear; all is not what it seems. A terrible truth unravels as evidence emerges of another person and perhaps even another world outside the House’s walls.

“There are a few moments in an agent’s life when something so unexpected and so wonderful pops up in your inbox, you can’t quite believe it,” Johnny Geller, Clarke's literary agent said in a statement. “Susanna hinted she may be writing again after such a long hiatus, but I never really believed a fully imagined world, a perfectly constructed novel, would just be sitting there. I’m so excited for her legions of fans worldwide to read Piranesi next year and am delighted Bloomsbury UK and US will be weaving their magic once again for the author of Jonathan Strange.”

“Once in a lifetime do you get to publish a book that becomes encoded in the very DNA of who you are as a publisher. For me and for Bloomsbury, that book was Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: a book that appeared from the ether like an apparition. I had thought it couldn’t be equalled; but when I followed Piranesi into his watery Halls, I discovered Susanna’s wit, strangeness and sorrow made new and beautiful in ways I could not have imagined. It will be an honour to open the doors to the House, and show its beauty to the world," added Bloomsbury publishing editor-in-chief Alexandra Pringle.