WIRE Buzz: Netflix teams with Shazam! director; My Little Pony & Paranormal Activity eye 2021

David F. Sandberg is following up the success of Shazam! with a Netflix film adaptation of The Unsound, Deadline has confirmed.

Written by Cullen Bunn and drawn by Jack T. Cole, the BOOM! Studios graphic novel (which we previewed all the way back in 2017) tells the story of Ashli, a nurse who finds herself trapped in a nightmarish asylum full of secret horrors.

Credit: BOOM! Studios

This project will mark a return to form for Sandberg who built his directing career with horror hits such as Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation.

Skylar James has been hired to pen the screenplay.

New films based around the My Little Pony and Paranormal Activity franchises have been scheduled to arrive in 2021, SYFY WIRE has confirmed.

Paramount Pictures is releasing the untitled Pony project on March 19, 2021 and the untitled Paranormal project on Sep. 24, 2021. No further details were released beyond that and while both IPs have stagnated on the big screen in recent years, they remain popular brands that can be wrung for fresh and lucrative material.

Credit: Lionsgate & Paramount Pictures

Distributed by Lionsgate, My Little Pony: The Movie hit theaters two years ago and despite middling reviews, it still brought in more than $60 million against a $6.5 million budget. The animated feature also boasted a quality voice cast of Emily Blunt, Michael Peña, Liev Schreiber, and more.

The Paranormal Activity franchise has been dormant since 2015 saw the opening of the series' sixth entry, The Ghost Dimension. Critical reception was poor and the film brought in the smallest box office returns of the entire franchise.

Amid a slew of series renewals, Adult Swim announced a brand-new animated show called JJ Villard’s Fairy Tales.

Created and produced by JJ Villard (King Star King), the quarter hour program is described as "a new, twisted, fun take on classic the Brothers Grimm fairy tales like Cinderella and Snow White. The charm and cuteness of the original stories remain, but now they've been updated and packaged into a ball of raw, visceral, gross weirdness."

In the first look image below, you'll see JJ's darkly comedic take on Rapunzel.

Credit: Adult Swim

The Shivering Truth, Lazor Wulf, and 12 Oz. Mouse have received orders for new seasons. They, as well as JJ Villard’s Fairy Tales, will premiere on Adult Swim in 2020.

The network will be drawing in plenty of viewers this Sunday evening with the Season 4 premiere of Rick and Morty.