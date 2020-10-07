WIRE Buzz: IFC Midnight nabs 'The Vigil'; Schwarzenegger finds his spy daughter; more

IFC Midnight is delving into the realm of Jewish horror with the U.S. distribution rights to Keith Thomas' The Vigil, It is now slated for release on Feb. 26, 2021, the company announced today.

The film, which generated buzz at last year's Toronto Film Fesitval, was originally going to premiere at SXSW before the festival was canceled over coronavirus concerns. Blumhouse acquired the feature last December, but ended up selling it during the pandemic. Still, Thomas is working with the production company on a remake of Stephen King's Firestarter.

Also written by Thomas, The Vigil stars Dave Davis (The Walking Dead) as Yakov Ronen, a man grappling with his faith, who is asked by his former rabbi to serve as a "shomer" (a person that, in the Jewish tradition, watches over a dead body before it is buried). As his overnight shift (or vigil) progresses, Yakov comes into contact with a malevolent entity ripped straight from Judaism's rich — and sometimes terrifying — folklore.

“The Vigil is a real passion project. Not only for me but our whole team and I’m excited to see how the themes of the film resonate with American audiences. I’m also honored to collaborate with IFC on this release. They have a distinguished record of putting out thought-provoking genre films and their passion for The Vigil is palpable," Thomas said in a statement.

"We could not be more thrilled to partner with our longtime friends at Boulderlight on bringing this unique and truly scary horror film to US audiences. Keith Thomas is an incredible filmmaker, who with The Vigil, brings a fresh take on the supernatural genre with something we have never seen before," added Arianna Bocco EVP of Acquisitions and Productions of IFC Films.

Dave Davis (Bomb City), Malky Goldman (Unorthodox), Menashe Lustig (Menashe), Fred Melamed (A Serious Man), and Lynn Cohen (Munich) co-star.

A father-daughter spy series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger (Terminator: Dark Fate) just cast its second lead — Top Gun: Maverick star Monica Barbaro, Deadline confirmed this afternoon. Barbaro will, of course, play the daughter role.

Next to nothing is known about the plot, although it's been described as a "global spy adventure" with a family dynamic at its center. The project, which was created by Nick Santora (a producer on Quibi's Most Dangerous Game and Amazon's upcoming Jack Reacher show), is currently untitled and in development at Skydance Television. Santora also created tech-thriller Scorpion, known for its four-season run on CBS.

Deadline first confirmed that the show was happening in late August when Skydance was actively searching for a lead actress. Moreover, it marks Schwarzenegger's first time doing scripted television.

Could this possibly be a stealth follow-up to James Cameron's True Lies?!?!

What's this? What's this? A number of celebrated Broadway stars are hosting a virtual concert inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas for charity. The event (taking place Halloween night on the Actors Fund Vimeo page at 7:00 p.m. EST) was organized by Tony-winning actor James Monroe Inglehart with cooperation from Tim Burton (executive producer on the 1993 film), Danny Elfman (composer and singing voice of Jack Skellington for the movie), and Disney Music Group.

Inglehart (Aladdin), Rafael Casal (Blindspotting), Adrienne Warren (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Danny Burstein (Evil), Rob McClure (The Good Fight), and more will perform the iconic horror-holiday songs that pair perfectly with either Halloween or Christmas. All proceeds are going toward the Lymphoma Research Foundation and the Actors Fund.

Credit: Touchstone Pictures

"We are extremely grateful to Tim Burton, Danny Elfman and the Disney Music Group for allowing us the opportunity to bring our concert interpretation of The Nightmare Before Christmas to everyone this Halloween,” Iglehart said in a statement.

You can pick up tickets right here for $4.99 a pop.