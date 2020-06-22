WIRE Buzz: The Witcher to resume filming in August; Craig Mazin praises Last of Us Part II; Disneyland Paris

Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia is getting back in front of the cameras, as Season 2 of Netflix's The Witcher plans to restart its U.K. production in August. This was confirmed by the show's official Twitter account, which made the announcement in the style of a Jaskier-like bard song.

"I'm dusting off my lute and quill, I have some news, some mead to spill," reads the tweet. "After all the months we've been apart, it's time for production to restart. The Witcher and his bard, who's flawless, will reunite on set 17 August."

Filming on the fantasy series (based on Andrzej Sapkowski novels) was put on hold back in March when the coronavirus pandemic began to tighten its grip on the world. Arborfield Studios (where the show is filmed) was heavily sanitized when Season 2 cast member Kristofer Hivju tested positive for the virus, writes Variety. The Game of Thrones vet, who has since recovered, will be playing Nivellen.

In a recent interview, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich teased even more Witchers.

With strict rules and regulations now in place for live-action productions being shot around the globe, many projects are ramping back up after months of hiatus. James Cameron is already back on the New Zealand set for his Avatar sequels, while Jurassic World: Dominion is hoping to get the cameras rolling on Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard sometime next month.

Craig Mazin, the man behind the upcoming Last of Us adaptation from HBO has some very positive thoughts about Naughty Dog's long-awaited sequel to the first game (now on sale for the PS4).

"I've already shared them, but I'll say it again," he wrote on Twitter. "It's one of the best games I've ever played, I'm on my second play-through now, and it's even more rewarding this time. A remarkable achievement in narrative, character and theme."

Fans seem to be really curious about his opinion because Mazin followed up the above tweet with:

"I guess I'll be answering this question once a day now :) I *loved* The Last of Us Part II. Loved. LOVED. Loved."

Part II has received near-universal acclaim from critics. The outpouring of love for the post-apocalyptic franchise is such, that Naughty Dog launched a new podcast that goes behind the development of both games.

Johan Renck, a director known for his work on Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead, is executive producing the TV version and helming its pilot episode.

Disneyland Paris is the latest Disney theme park to pick a reopening date amid the pandemic. According to Variety, the park is looking to welcome back customers Wednesday, July 15 with "enhanced health and safety protocols" and "a new online reservation system to manage attendance."

Like similar venues around the world, Disneyland Paris won't open up all at once, but in staggered phases. Attendance will be limited at first and live events that tend to draw large crowds (i.e. Disney Stars on Parade and Disney Illuminations) won't be returning right away. The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands and Jungle Book Jive are set to make a comeback later this summer.

Phase 2 will see the reopening of Disney's Hotel Cheyenne (July 20), Disney's Hotel Santa Fe (Aug. 3), and the Disneyland Hotel (Sept. 7). Dates for Disney's Sequoia Lodge Hotel and Disney's Davy Crocket Ranch have yet to be announced.

Credit: Chesnot/Getty Images

"All of us at Disneyland Paris are excited to be on the path to reopening over the next few weeks," park president Natacha Rafalski said in a statement run by Variety. "Making magic means even more, as we reflect on the resilience of our cast members and community, the enthusiasm of our guests and fans, and the positive momentum of many reopenings in the tourism industry across Europe."

After a stringent lockdown that lasted for over two months, France has been steadily lifting restrictions since mid-May. Restaurants, bars, and gardens reopened earlier this month, while movie theaters (shut down for three months) started accepting patrons back today.

Hong Kong Disneyland reopened last week.