WIRE Buzz: Netflix tosses coin to Witcher anime film; Stewart invites Whoopi back to Star Trek; more

Season 1 of The Witcher was just the beginning, folks. Aside from a second season that's already been ordered, Netflix is also developing an anime feature film based on the fantasy universe by Andrzej Sapkowski, SYFY WIRE confirmed today.

Hailing from showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and producer Beau DeMayo, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is said to center around "a powerful new threat facing the Continent."

Studio Mir, the South Korean animation house behind The Legend of Korra and Voltron: Legendary Defender (the latter is a Netflix release), will bring the project to life.

With Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard already in the works at CBS All Access, Patrick Stewart is working to bring back even more familiar faces for the show's second outing. Like Danny Ocean planning a heist, the actor is going around putting together a crackshot crew of specialists.

During an appearance on The View earlier today, Stewart formally invited Whoopi Goldberg to reprise her Next Generation role of Guinan.

“There’s something I need to bring up, if that’s okay,” began Stewart. “I’m here with a formal invitation and it’s for you, Whoopi. Alex Kurtzman, who is the senior executive producer of Star Trek: Picard, and all of his colleagues — of which I am — want to invite you into the second season.”

“Yes! Oh yeah,” said Goldberg after hugging it out with Stewart as the audience went completely nuts. “Star Trek was one of the great experiences from the beginning to the end. I had the best time ever.”

“It was wonderful having you, and we cannot wait to have you with us again one more time,” added Stewart as Goldberg broke into emotional tears of joy.

Having appeared in almost 30 episodes of TNG, Guinan was a member of the El-Aurian race who "became the civilian hostess of the U.S.S. Enterprise's Ten-Forward lounge at Picard's invitation in early 2365, dispensing her trade's time-honored craft of advice while remaining mute about her own background," reads the Star Trek website's description of the character.

Before she comes back as Guinan, however, Goldberg will be playing Mother Abigail in the CBS All Access miniseries adaptation of The Stand by Stephen King.

Time to bundle up against the cold and watch the latest trailer for The Lodge, an isolation horror flick directed by Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz (the duo who previously made Goodnight Mommy).

Also written by Fiala and Franz, the movie follows two children (played by Jaeden Martell and Lia McHugh) dealing with unexplained horrors during a ferocious blizzard. All the while, they're trapped with their father's new girlfriend, Grace (Riley Keough), who just happens to be a former member of a religious cult that committed suicide.

Watch the latest trailer below:

"The script keeps us guessing, but blunders to an extent by providing some concrete evidence that more than one explanation might be the right one," Dennis Harvey wrote in his review for Variety when the project premiered at Sundance last year. "In the end, this tactic seems not so much mysterious as just tactically confusing. It’s also annoying that the writers utilize so much religious imagery and narrative references (several figures here are devoutly Christian) without actually saying anything on the subject."

The Lodge arrives in theaters sometime next month.