WIRE Buzz: Natalie Portman teases Thor powers; Felicia Day back for Supernatural; Alex Rider S2

Jane Foster won't be your grandaddy's Thor in Taika Waititi's upcoming Love and Thunder. During a virtual guest spot on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Natalie Portman dropped some further teasers about her take on the God of Thunder. "She does have powers. It's not exactly the same as Thor. It's her own version of it," the actress said. "And she's called 'The Mighty Thor.'"

The fourth Thor movie will draw upon the Mighty comics run by Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman, in which Foster takes up the heroic mantle after being diagnosed with breast cancer. For Portman, the studio's shift toward putting the spotlight on female characters and filmmakers is very exciting. "I think people usually say how great it is for the girls, but it's really important for the boys," she continued. "For the boys to get to see women in those kinds of characters and in those kinds of personalities. It just expands opportunity for how we all see each other."

Video of Natalie Portman Drops Hints On New &#039;Thor&#039; Film

Chris Hemsworth ("Thor") and Tessa Thompson ("Valkyrie") are returning from previous entires, while The Dark Knight's Christian Bale makes the jump from DC to Marvel in a mystery role.

Portman is currently in Sydney, Australia, preparing to shoot the Marvel Studios project. Love and Thunder is currently eyeing a theatrical release date of Feb. 11, 2022. Waititi co-wrote the screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Supernatural is pulling out all the stops for its 15th and final season, and that includes bringing back familiar faces for the show's poignant swan song. For instance, Felicia Day's Charlie Bradbury will make an appearance in Episode 18: "Despair."

The tech-savvy character first appeared in Season 7 and became an invaluable ally to Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles). While Charlie perished as a result of finding and translating the Book of the Damned, a version of her from another reality (known as Apocalypse World) came to live on our Earth in Season 13.

"The response from the fans to the character has blown me away and really made me so excited, every single time I get to come back to the show. It’s just a thrill, especially when every script is so strong and reveals an aspect of the character that adds to her, as a fully fleshed out person," Day told Collider in 2015. "Whenever Supernatural calls me and wants me to come back, I’m always thrilled to return to family, on screen and off ... I definitely love coming back to the show, in whatever capacity."

Episode 18 premieres on The CW this Thursday (Nov. 5) at 8:00 p.m. EST.

According to Deadline, Sony Pictures Television plans to shoot Season 2 of Alex Rider in early 2021.

Per the report, the 22-week production is scheduled to kick off Monday, Jan. 25 in Bristol, south-west England. Filming was originally slated to take place this year, but was ultimately put on hold as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Britain is currently planning to go into another national lockdown as we speak.

Video of Alex Rider I Official Trailer

The spy-based TV series, which is based on Anthony Horowitz's Alex Rider novels, is produced by Eleventh Hour Films, a company backed by Sony TV. Residents in the U.K. can stream the series on Amazon Prime, while U.S. citizens can check it out on Amazon's IMDB TV. Season 1 currently holds an 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Developed by Guy Burt, the small screen adaptation of Alex Rider stars Otto Farrant in the titular role. After the death of his uncle, Alex is drawn into the secret world of espionage and learns that he's unwittingly been trained as a spy since childhood.