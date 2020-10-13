WIRE Buzz: Booboo Stewart boards Tikki the Wonder Dog; Patton Oswalt's Shout! TV marathon; and more

Descendants and Twilight star Booboo Stewart has been tapped to play one of the lead roles in director LaMarcus Tinker's animated feature, The Adventures of Tikki the Wonder Dog. According to Deadline, he'll be voicing Picasso, a spider that creates beautiful works of art with his webs. Sadly, he's bullied by the other arachnids and when he goes missing, a puppy named Tikki "enlists her friends to go on an adventure to find him," reads the synopsis. Tikki "suffers from autoimmune disease, which affects her entire body, especially her eyes and legs."

Tinker is also an actor with credits in Friday Night Lights, Glee, Cougar Town, and Arrested Development. He's helmed live-action projects, too, but Tikki the Wonder Dog is his first foray into feature-length animation.

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

"In a country were diversity, acceptance and inclusion are at the forefront of the conversation… this is a small piece of a bigger puzzle in trying to transform and open the door of our business to others that have been often shut out," the filmmaker said in a statement to Deadline. To transform this narrative, you must first educate our youth and this film does this in a fun, friendly, family but value-rooted way that is not in your face but subtle and is easily digestible by all. This is not a BLM film but it is the manifestation of the future in which, everyone from all backgrounds is fighting for in front of the cameras, behind the cameras, and in the country."

Looking for something new to watch in quarantine? Well, Patton Oswalt is taking some time off from voicing The Deep's gills to host a marathon of six cult B-movies for Shout! Factory TV next month.

Described as "a 12-hour gauntlet" of genre films personally selected by the comedian, the event kicks off Saturday, November 7 at 12:00 p.m. ET. An encore presentation will be held the following day (Monday, Nov. 8 at 3:00 p.m. EST). Rest assured that you're in for some space opera, monster horror, and punk rock pandemonium. Ok, so what's the lineup? Well, you've got: Chopping Mall, Battle Beyond the Stars, Shriek of the Mutilated, Suburbia, Eat My Dust, and Q the Winged Serpent (written, directed, and produced by the late B-movie king, Larry Cohen).

What, no Death Bed: The Bed That Eats?

Video of Patton Oswalt&#039;s Six Pack Movie Marathon - Saturday, November 7th!

"It is true what you have heard about me. I am a cinephile, but don’t think for a moment that I am a film snob," Oswalt said in a statement. "There’s always something in every film, whether it’s a single shot, a performance, a stunt — every film contains something that is worth the experience. Together, we will find redemption for all six of my selections…or die trying. See you at the screen of your choice. BYO treats and no smoking in the balcony, kids."

Did you catch Ming-Na Wen's brief cameo in the live-action Mulan remake? If you didn't, don't worry — Disney has released a featurette about the original voice of Mulan passing on the torch to Liu Yifei's new take on the iconic character.

"She is sort of like our Joan of Arc character," Wen says in the video below. "It's such an honor to make this cameo. It's a nice little surprise, an Easter egg, for our loyal fans who grew up with this story or who have been impacted by this story of this brave, young girl who sacrifices everything, including her own life. I'm Chinese, there is a great sense of pride that we have this incredible story about this historical, but heroic, young woman. It's a little glimpse into the Chinese people."

Video of Disney&#039;s Mulan | Easter Egg Featurette I Now on Digital

Mulan is currently available on Disney+ for $29.99. The film becomes free for subscribers Dec. 4.