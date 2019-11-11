WIRE Buzz: Titans renewed for Season 3; Game of Thrones' Lord Varys denies coffee gaffe; more

Titans is coming back for a third season on DC Universe, the streaming service confirmed today. Season 3 is scheduled to premiere on the subscription platform next fall. No other details were announced.

Based on the Teen Titans of DC Comics fame, Titans follows the crime-fighting adventures of Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Raven (Teagan Croft), Beast Boy (Ryan Potter), and Starfire (Anna Diop), Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dove (Minka Kelly), Jason Todd (Curran Walters), and Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie).

Season 2 of the comic book series introduced characters like Bruce Wayne (Iain Glen), Deathstroke (Esai Morales), Superboy (Joshua Orpin), and Krypto.

Credit: DC Universe

Season 2 will air its final episode ("E.L._.O.") this Friday, Nov. 15.

The show was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns and Greg Berlanti. Titans is just one of several original shows on DC Universe. Doom Patrol (which has already been renewed for Season 2), Harley Quinn, Swamp Thing (which has already been axed after one season), and the upcoming Stargirl round out the service's proprietary superhero titles.

We thought the mystery behind Game of Thrones' mysterious coffee cup was solved, but now Conleth Hill (Lord Varys, Master of Whispers) is denying the accusation thrust upon him by Emilia Clarke.

“You know, there’s no proof that I did it,” the actor reportedly said on British television, according to Entertainment Weekly. “So accuse away. I would need to have had Mr. Man arms to leave a coffee cup there. I took a bullet for Emilia Clarke and she touted on me … I’m just not making any comments until I have a lawyer.”

Credit: HBO

During a recent appearance on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, Clarke recounted how Hill had confessed to the crime to her while slightly drunk at an Emmy party for the show's cast. In the series, Varys was burnt to a crisp in the penultimate episode by one of Dany's dragons after he plotted to overthrow her and put Jon Snow (Kit Harington) on the Iron Throne. Now that he's going against the Dragon Queen's wishes once again, he might want to look over his shoulder for a while.

Season 2 of Carnival Row is now in production, the show's Twitter account confirmed today. The tweet also came with some special messages from members of the cast: Cara Delevingne (Vignette Stonemoss), Orlando Bloom (Rycroft Philostrate), David Gyasi (Agreus Astrayon), and Tamzin Merchant (Imogen Spurnrose).

"In celebration of Season 2, I'm going to tell you two things I'm really looking forward to," says Delevingne in the video below. "Number One: What happens to all the characters? What happens to all their storylines? A Number Two: Are there any new characters and any new creatures we can look forward to seeing?"

Created by René Echevarria and Travis Beacham, Carnival Row is a world-building fantasy/mystery series in which humans co-exist with mythical creatures in Victorian England. Sadly, the creatures settling in London, who are escaping a war in their homeland, are treated as second-class citizens by "normal" people.

"I've found that if you look at the world as a character in its own right, just as you would have to know the backstory to any individual character that's coming into the world, you'd also have to know the backstory of the world itself," Beacham told SYFY WIRE over the summer. "That's one of the first things I try to work out: What happened the day before this story began, and the day before that, and the day before that?"