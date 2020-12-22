WIRE Buzz: Titans filming underway; MGM for sale; The Boys showrunner's NSFW gift

We may have to wait at least a little while longer for Titans Season 3 to surface on HBO Max, but the cast and crew do want to let us know that progress is being made, and they're doing it with a little bit of seasonal flair.

The crew of the hit DC Comics-based series has been back at work, filming with COVID-19 protocols in place, for long enough now that they've earned a little bit of a holiday break, and on Monday, Titans cinematographer turned director Boris Mojsovski revealed to fans that the break has now begun with a photo celebrating the series' 2020 wrap. Check out the image below for a look at star Curran Walters (aka Jason Todd) mugging for the camera, along with a very festive slate.

Sadly, this image doesn't tell us anything new about Season 3's story, but we already know that Jason Todd is in for a major change this time around. After being ostracized by his teammates due to the machinations of Deathstroke back in Season 2, Jason is set to leave the mantle of Robin behind and take up another moniker that comic book fans know and love: Red Hood. That means the rest of the Titans are going to head to Gotham City to deal with the fallout of Jason's shift, and that means more major players from Gotham City are joining the show, including Dr. Jonathan Crane, aka Scarecrow, and Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl/Oracle.

We've already gotten a look at Jason's new Red Hood costume, as well as the updated look for Anna Diop's Starfire costume. Hopefully we'll see more of the new season soon. Titans is set to debut its third season sometime next year on HBO Max.

MGM, one of the oldest and most venerated movie studios in Hollywood, is exploring options to sell its massive library of content, according to a new report in The Wall Street Journal. The move comes amid a wave of increased demand for streaming content amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, as uncertainty over the future of theatrical distribution still reigns.

The Journal reports that the studio has reached out to Morgan Stanley and LionTree LLC to launch "a formal sale process" to find a suitor for its assets, which are reportedly valued at about $5.5 billion at the moment. This isn't the first time in recent years that MGM has explored some version of a sale, but it does seem to be a serious effort, and the studio is seeking interest from parties "beyond Hollywood's traditional players" as it seeks to leverage a massive library that includes the James Bond franchise, the Rocky films and current hit series including The Handmaid's Tale. The studio also owns Epix, a TV channel and streaming platform home to original series like Pennyworth.

As the Journal notes, it seemed unlikely a few years ago that MGM would even still exist as it does right now after its rebound from bankruptcy in 2010, which was at the time expected to be followed by some kind of sale as the studio worked to churn out a few more hits. MGM Board Chairman Kevin Ulrich had reportedly hoped that the release of the much-anticipated 25th Bond film, No Time to Die, would boost sale prospects for the studio, but the pandemic has now pushed that release date back more than once, and now shareholders are apparently making their move without that film's release. It remains to be seen if a buyer will emerge, but if one does, the right party could land a powerful new block of movies and shows to launch a fresh volley in the streaming wars. Sadly, that may also mean that at some point MGM as we know it now might no longer exist. We'll have to watch and see how this plays out.

It's no secret that The Boys is a wild show full of jaw-dropping moments that land somewhere in the overlap between funny, violent, and absolutely disgusting, which means it shouldn't be at all surprising that the people who make the show are just as inventive in that department when the cameras aren't rolling. It takes a certain kind of mind to engineer a show this bonkers, and when you put a bunch of like-minded creators together on something like the unhinged Amazon Prime superhero satire, you're gonna get some...let's say interesting behind-the-scenes moments.

Showrunner Eric Kripke, who leads his pack of twisted minds into battle with The Boys for every single episode, knows this all too well, which is why he probably couldn't have been too surprised with the holiday gift he received from series co-star Laz Alonso, who plays Mother's Milk. You may recall that Season 2 of the series featured a moment in which Mother's Milk, while battling a Supe with stretching powers, got wrapped up in a very impressive amount of...sausage. It's a moment the viewers will never forget, it's probably a moment Alonso will never forget, and now Alonso has made sure that Kripke will never forget it either.

Click this link to see Kripke's Twitter post documenting the very creative new scarf he just got from one of his actors (NSFW). In such uncertain times, it's heartwarming to see the found family of The Boys cast and crew keeping each other warm through cold winter nights, even from a distance.

The Boys is set to return for a third season soon.