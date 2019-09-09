WIRE Buzz: Tom Hanks as Major Matt Mason; Jonah Hex joins Crisis

Another week, another WIRE Buzz! Get the latest updates on Tom Hanks's return to outer space, Jonah Hex's involvement in the latest Arrowverse crossover, and the fresh monochrome trailer for The Lighthouse.

Akiva Goldsman is on a roll as of late. Following Friday's news that he would be adapting the Brilliance novel series alongside Will Smith, Variety now reports that he'll be teaming up with Tom Hanks at Paramount Pictures for a film version of Mattel's Major Matt Mason, a popular toy line from the 1960s. Goldsman — who previously penned the screenplays for Hanks in The Da Vinci Code and Angels & Demons — will write the film's script based on a story by award-winning author, Michael Chabon (The Yiddish Policemen's Union, Star Trek: Discovery).

First launched in 1966, the Matt Mason toys were a hallmark of the Space Age, a time in the 20th Century when the United States was locked in a heated race with the Soviet Union to reach the moon. Of course, America would eventually win that particular competition in the summer of 1969 when Neil Armstrong first stepped foot on its cratered surface. Prior to that happening, however, Major Matt Mason was already "living" on the moon, facing the dangers of outer space with his companions, Sgt. Storm and Captain Lazer.

Video of Major Matt Mason Mattel 1968 commercial

The big screen adaptation of Mason will be Hanks's first foray into space since Apollo 13 in 1995.

The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event (kicking off in December) just got a bit more epic with the addition of Johnathon Schaech (Legends of Tomorrow) as none other than the scarred DC gunslinger, Jonah Hex, Entertainment Weekly has confirmed.

To date, Schaech has played Hex on LoT in three episodes across the first three seasons. He's the second actor to portray the character in the live-action medium after Josh Brolin's ill-fated movie adaptation in the summer of 2010.

Crisis begins with Supergirl on Sunday, Dec. 8 before bleeding into Batwoman (Season 1 debuts early next month), The Flash, Arrow, and Legends of Tomorrow over the following nights. Kevin Conroy, Burt Ward, and Brandon Routh are also appearing in the annual crossover event alongside characters from Black Lightning, which (up until now) was wholly separate from the rest of the Arrowverse.

There's a new trailer for Robert Eggers' The Lighthouse now online, and it helps to underscore the atmospheric nature of the psychological horror film, which was shot in black and white and utilizes an old school aspect ratio.

The movie — which was co-written by Eggers and his brother, Max — follows two 19th Century lighthouse keepers (hauntingly played by Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson) as they slowly go mad from cabin fever, eventually turning on one another. There's also some tentacles in there, but don't get any dirty ideas. As we speculated in our coverage of the first trailer, Eggers may have injected some Lovecraftian undertones into the narrative.

Video of The Lighthouse | Official Trailer 2 HD | A24

The Lighthouse crashes onto the rocks and into theaters Friday, Oct. 18. The flick currently holds a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.