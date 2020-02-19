Latest Stories

Birds-Of-Prey-Bodega
Tag: Fangrrls
A eulogy for Harley Quinn's egg sandwich in Birds of Prey
Star Trek: The Original Series
Tag: Science
The terrible truth about Star Trek's transporters
Altered Carbon anime first look
Tag: TV
Altered Carbon's Netflix anime reveals its first images and release date
Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Rise of Skywalker home video release; Portable Door opens on cast; more
Tom Holland best chris 2019
More info i
Credit:  Han Myung-Gu / Getty Images
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News

WIRE Buzz: Uncharted filming soon; Jason Blum's Halloween trilogy; more

Contributed by
_DSC6634.jpg
Josh Grossberg
Feb 19, 2020

Forget your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. If there's one character Tom Holland is gonna sling some secrets about, let it be Nathan Drake!

The Spider-Man: Far From Home star, who has a penchant for spilling a little too much information about his upcoming projects (just ask Marvel!), couldn't resist revealing some more tidbits about his role as the rogue treasure hunter in his early days in Sony Pictures' upcoming Uncharted movie.

More Tom Holland

Robert Downey Jr. in Back to the Future
Great Scott! Back to the Future deepfake recasts film with Tom Holland & Robert Downey Jr.
Nathan Drake in Uncharted 4
Uncharted movie’s Tom Holland teases ‘an origin story to the games’

After dishing a few days ago about how the would-be blockbuster will be an origin story to the video game, detailing how a young Drake got into the relic-hunting business. Now, Holland tells IGN that Uncharted will also draw inspiration from his favorite entry in the action-adventure series, Uncharted 4 and have a "global" scope.

Nathan Drake in Uncharted 4

Credit: Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment

"If I'm honest, one of my favorite video games ever is the fourth Uncharted game... Unbelievable. And lots of the inspiration from the film has come from that game in particular," Holland said. "It was interesting, when I sat down with [Sony Pictures Chairman] Tom Rothman and we were talking about video games, and I was like "Oh, I've just finished Uncharted." And he was like "Well, why don't you play Nathan Drake?" I remember being like, "I would do anything to play Nathan Drake. Please, that would be amazing."

The actor also revealed the film will start shooting in Berlin in four weeks and he's psyched about working with costar Mark Wahlberg who "is going to be amazing as Sully."

"The stunt department that we have out there in Berlin have done an amazing job already, prepping the stunts, and it's going to be an exciting one," he added.

Uncharted arrives in theaters March 5, 2021.

Michael Myers

Credit: Universal Pictures/Blumhouse


Speaking of chatty, horror maestro Jason Blum gave an interview today to Gizmodo talking about how Halloween Kills, the forthcoming middle installment in his new Halloween trilogy, will have a definitive ending.

He goes on to note it won't have purported middle chapter problems that a film, like, say, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers had, breaking a massive story in the middle.

“[Halloween Kills] feels like a complete movie,” Blum told the site. “There’s a first, second, and third act. It has a big end. You still know from the end of the second movie where the third movie is going, but the second movie ends in a totally satisfying way. So it doesn’t feel like, you know, that Lord of the Rings issue that they had."

In case you're a bit rusty, Two Towers ended with an epic battle and the destruction of Isengard, setting up the final battle with Sauron in Mordor – an epic cliffhanger in a fantasy trilogy that won some Oscars. So admittedly not the same as a horror revival, but it seems they're keen not to end Kills on a cliffhanger.

David Gordon Green's planned Halloween trio based on John Carpenter's 1978 slasher classic will see the release next year of Halloween Kills followed in 2021 by Halloween Ends. Both movies are being shot back-to-back, having started back in September and once again find Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her iconic role as Laurie Strode battling the seemingly indestructible, knife-wielding Michael Myers, aka the Shape.

Let's just hope she doesn't meet Sauron's Eye and the wrath of Lord of the Rings fans.

Safdie Brothers

Josh and Benny Safdie/Getty


Last but not least, Showtime is going into business with the Safdie brothers, greenlighting a pilot to The Curse.

According to Deadline, Uncut Gems writer-directors Josh and Benny Safdie will team up with Nathan for You mastermind and star Nathan Fielder for a half-hour comedy about a curse that's plaguing a newly married couple who star in a troubled HGTV reality series called Flipanthropy.

Fielder will play the husband in the show while Benny Safdie will play the producer of the HGTV show.

No doubt, hilarity – and high anxiety – will ensue.

d5ef8292ab2603683fb143fa915f17f469372299c7bb7708801fc0f78b2370e7e5951b0aee44ba75e9095d121a372a258b84010c758f32935bac086d1d80fce2
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Tom Holland
Tag: Uncharted
Tag: Jason Blum
Tag: Halloween
Tag: Safdie Brothers
Tag: WIRE Buzz

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker