WIRE Buzz: Tom King & Mitch Gerads reviving Adam Strange; Daniel Isn't Real trailer; more

Fresh off of their Eisner Award wins for Mister Miracle, superstar writer Tom King and his go-to artist Mitch Gerads are set to revive DC Comics' sci-fi star traveler Adam Strange, originally created by Julius Schwartz and Murphy Anderson back in 1958. From the sounds of the announcement at today's “DC Sunday Conversation with Dan DiDio” Comic-Con panel, Gerards will be sharing artist duties with Evan "Doc" Shaner on the new book, Strange Adventures.

Strange Adventures was DC's first ever science fiction book back in 1950, and the title has been revived a few times over the years, the most recent being a one-shot anthology in 2011 from the late, great Vertigo imprint.

King tweeted out dueling, bizarro mirror-image cover images for the book, the first from Shaner featuring the classic image of the zeta-beam-riding space hero, and the second from Gerads, indicating that the shiny smile is hiding some dark secrets.

DC Comics' Strange Adventures cover by Evan "Doc" Shaner

Mitch Gerad's vision of Strange Adventures from DC Comics

Strange Adventures is set to blast off for adventure in the amazing year 2020.

What if your imaginary friend from childhood came back and started terrorizing you — and that friend was Patrick Schwarzenegger? That's the fate of Luke (Miles Robbins, Halloween, Blockers) in Daniel Isn't Real, Shudder's new freak-out flick from Adam Egypt Mortimer (Some Kind of Hate).

Take a look at this trippy new trailer:

Video of Daniel Isn&#039;t Real - Teaser Trailer Adam Egypt Mortimer's Daniel Isn't Real from Shudder and Samuel Goldwyn Films

The film also features Chukwudi Iwuji, Hannah Marks, and Mary Stuart Masterson, and is co-written by Bryan DeLeeuw, who wrote the original novel. Daniel Isn’t Real premiered at SXSW in March, and hits theaters, VOD, and Digital, Dec. 6.

In one last bit of news from Comic-Con, Netflix announced that Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Sturgill Simpson is "set to merge American rock music and Japanese animation in a revolutionary new way" with Sound & Fury, an anime film based on the music from his upcoming album of the same name.

Here's the first trailer:

Video of SOUND &amp; FURY (OFFICIAL TRAILER) Sturgill Simpson's Sound & Fury coming to Netflix

Sound & Fury should come rocking onto Netflix this fall.

