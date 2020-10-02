WIRE Buzz: Tomb Raider sequel update; Jurassic Park vets recreate iconic scene; and more

Alicia Vikander's Laura Croft will be raiding tombs again...just not as soon as we'd hoped. Appearing on Good Morning America today, the actress offered an update on the Tomb Raider sequel, which will be helmed by Ben Wheatley (High-Rise, Rebecca).

"The plan was for us to start making one this year, of course due to the [pandemic] situation, that's now very different," Vikander said. "We're still in discussions about it, so I hope we can probably get to it next year."

Warner Bros. originally planned to kick off production early this year, with a release date of March 19, 2021. Due to the health crisis, that was made impossible, so we'll probably have to wait until 2022 (at the earliest) to see Tomb Raider 2. The first installment (directed by Roar Uthaug) debuted in 2018 and racked up over $270 million at the global box office. It also set up future altercations with the nefarious organization known as Trinity.

In case you needed a refresher in Chaos Theory, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill have got you covered.

In a new video posted to Instagram, the two actors recreate the famous scene from Jurassic Park in which a flirtatious Ian Malcolm (played by Goldblum) explains the inherent nature of unpredictability by dripping water onto Ellie Sattler's hand. This time around, a befuddled Neill (who played Alan Grant) is standing in for Laura Dern. The only things missing are a sick Triceratops and a steaming pile of dino dung (or, to quote Malcolm, "one big pile of sh**).

All three JP veterans are returning to the franchise for next summer's Jurassic World: Dominion.

"I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum’s characters in this movie," writer-director Colin Trevorrow recently said. "It is very much an ensemble and that element, the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we’ve really never seen before and have not been able to witness until now — it’s very exciting for me. I’m having the time of my life."

It's great to be a kid in the post-apocalyptic landscape of The Last Kids on Earth.

Thanks to Collider, we now have the trailer for Season 3, which adapts the Nightmare King, the third book in Max Brallier's YA novel series. Brallier also serves as creator, writer, and executive producer on the animated Netflix show. Across the next batch of episodes, 13-year-old Jack Sullivan and his friends discover that they may not be the last survivors after all. Everyone is excited about this, except Jack, who wants everything to stay the same. Oh, and then there's the Nightmare King, an ancient evil entity that wants to destroy what's left of the planet. It's gonna be one wild ride.

"I can’t wait for fans to see the exciting stuff we’ve conjured up for Book 3. We had a blast adapting the The Last Kids on Earth and the Nightmare King book to be even more adventurous, action-packed, silly, and unexpected in animated form. When viewers meet this season’s epic villain — the King Wretch — oh man, watch out!" Brallier told Collider.

Catherine O’Hara, Mark Hamill, Rosario Dawson, Bruce Campbell, and Nick Wolfhard are among the ensemble voice cast.

Season 3 debuts Friday, Oct. 16.