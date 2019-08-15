WIRE Buzz: Toy Story 4 makes $1 billion; Kevin Hart superhero comedy; The Nevers adds 6 to its cast

In this latest edition of SYFY’s WIRE Buzz, Disney adds another entrant into the billion-dollar club, Kevin Hart is leading a superhero comedy film, and Joss Whedon’s upcoming HBO series adds half a dozen actors to its (already quite large) cast.

First up, Toy Story 4 has just become the latest Disney film to hit that $1 billion mark. (We told you this day would come, did we not?) The Pixar sequel raked in $1.001 billion in global ticket sales on Thursday, making it the fifth Disney movie this year to cross that billion-dollar threshold (six if you count Spider-Man: Far From Home, although it looks as though Variety and Box Office Mojo are considering that one a win for Sony).

In addition to Toy Story 4 (and Spider-Man, if that one counts), the following Disney films have made more than $1 billion at the box office in 2019: Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Aladdin, and The Lion King.

So, we guess it’s just a matter of months before the upcoming Disney films Maleficent 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker also possibly join this ever-growing billion-dollar club.

Speaking of superhero films (sort of), Kevin Hart (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) is attached to star in and produce the superhero comedy Night Wolf, STXfilms announced.

In Night Wolf, a pitch that STXfilms acquired from Detective Pikachu screenwriters Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, Hart plays a man meeting his future father-in-law for the first time, only to discover he is secretly the superhero known as the Night Wolf.

"I am excited to be working with our friends at STX again," said Hart in a statement. “They brought us a great project with Night Wolf. I instantly fell in love with this pitch about an everyday guy who is meeting his in-laws for the first time and unwittingly discovers his dad to be is secretly a superhero.”

Night Wolf marks the third project Hart is developing with the studio. STX previously announced Black Friday and an untitled romantic comedy.

And last but certainly not least, the cast for The Nevers continues to grow. HBO has revealed that six more have been added to the cast of Joss Whedon's upcoming sci-fi/fantasy series for the premium cable channel.

Kiran Sonia Sawar, Elizabeth Berrington, Ella Smith, Viola Prettejohn, and Anna Devlin will be series regulars, while Martyn Ford will recur.

Sawar will play Harriet Kaur, a young Scottish Sikh who lives with the Orphans, but is accepted by both her family and her betrothed.

Berrington plays the dirt poor, adaptive, and streetwise Lucy Best.

Smith is Desirée Blodgett, an popular prostitute with the power to make men tell her everything on their minds.

Prettejohn plays Myrtle Haplisch, a middle-class girl rescued from a family who cannot understand her – literally, as she can no longer speak English, or anything resembling speech.

Devlin will play 16-year-old, 10-foot-tall Primrose Chattoway, who just wants to be a proper, ordinary girl, and not take up too much space (which, if you haven’t guessed, is easier said than done when you’re a freakin' giant).

Finally, Ford is Nicolas Perbal, aka Odium, the quintessential henchman.

This news comes off the heels of the network announcing the addition of a dozen actors to the cast. Outlander's Laura Donnelly is set to star.

The Nevers is an epic drama about a gang of Victorian women, known as “The Touched,” who discover they have unusual abilities, relentless enemies, and a mission to save the world.