WIRE Buzz: Creed 2 director helming new Transformers; Supernatural finale pics; and Tarantino's book deal

Steven Caple Jr. is swapping the boxing ring for Cybertron. The Creed 2 helmer has been tapped to take the reins on a new Transformers movie from Paramount Pictures and Hasbro that will continue the never-ending war between the Autobots and Decepticons through a brand new lens.

According to Deadline, which broke the news, Caple was selected after the studios conducted a search for a director who could put a fresh spin on the franchise. After five hugely successful films, the Transformers property has grossed a combined $4 billion worldwide under the supervision of blockbuster filmmaker Michael Bay but was nearing creative exhaustion.

So with Bay's exit from the series after 2017's Transformers: The Last Knight, the marketeers at Paramount and Hasbro decided the time was right to revamp its cash cow with all new original material. So studio execs put together a writers room to rethink the universe out of which came 2018's Bumblebee. In January, they hired screenwriters James Vanderbilt and Joby Harold to pen two scripts simultaneously based on their own separate pitches before giving the go-ahead to the latter's story to anchor the next installment.

Before landing the Transformers gig, the 32-year-old Cable first broke out with the 2016 indie drama The Land. That caught the attention of Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone who tapped him for Creed 2.

The story of the Winchester siblings (played by Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki) is about to come to an end...for good.

As The CW prepares to air the series finale of Supernatural this coming Thursday (Nov. 20), the network graciously dropped some first look production stills from the long-running show’s poignant swan song: "Carry On." The very last episode was written by co-showrunner/executive producer Andrew Dabb and directed by his fellow co-showrunner/EP Robert Singer.

"[The finale] is a little bit more of an old-school episode…We wanted it to, in some ways, hearken back to where the show began, which was two guys on the road saving people, hunting things…We believe it feels like a fitting end to the show. We're happy with it and the hope is that the fans will be too," Dabb recently said in an interview.

Take a look at the images from the finale in the gallery below:



The CW is remaining rather cagey on plot details, preferring to go with a more general synopsis of: "It's the final ride for saving people and hunting things."

Season 15 will close out Supernatural forever this Thursday at 8:00 p.m. EST. As of right now, the show is the longest-running sci-fi television program in the U.S.

Before Quentin Tarantino tackles his tenth (and allegedly final) movie, the violence-savvy director will enter the publishing world thanks to a new two-book deal with HarperCollins," Deadline confirms. Under the partnership, Tarantino will pen the official novelization of his most recent feature: the Oscar-winning Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood, an unabashed love letter to the waning days of the entertainment industry's halcyon days. As per usual, the filmmaker shows his penchant for cherishing every part of the creative process, as it's not the norm for a director to write the novelization of their own project. Still, Tarantino wrote the screenplay for Once Upon a Time ..., so no one is better suited to turn the source material into a book.

HarperCollins will pay homage to Tarantino's love for the '60s and '70s by first publishing the novelization as a mass market paperback. An e-book will also be available with the paperback before a deluxe hardcover edition goes on sale in fall 2021.

Tarantino's second book under the HarperCollins deal is called Cinema Speculation, described as a "deep dive into the movies of the 1970’s, a rich mix of essays, reviews, personal writing, and tantalizing “what if’s,” from one of cinema’s most celebrated filmmakers, and its most devoted fan."

That logline falls in line with the filmmaker's tendency to tweak historical events. With Inglourious Basterds, he had a group of Jewish commandos decimate the Nazi High Command in a movie theater. More recently, in Once Upon a Time ..., he had a washed-up actor and his LSD-tripping stunt double take care of the Manson Family members before they could murder Sharon Tate and the folks staying with her at 10050 Cielo Drive.

"In the seventies movie novelizations were the first adult books I grew up reading,” Tarantino said in a statement published by Deadline. “And to this day I have a tremendous amount of affection for the genre. So as a movie-novelization aficionado, I’m proud to announce Once Upon A Time ... In Hollywood my contribution to this often marginalized, yet beloved sub-genre in literature. I’m also thrilled to further explore my characters and their world in a literary endeavor that can (hopefully) sit alongside its cinematic counterpart.”

"Quentin Tarantino’s literary talents have been in plain sight since his first scripts, but to see how skillfully he endows his characters with life on the page and how he constantly takes a reader by surprise, even one who knows the movie by heart, is to see a master storyteller trying on a new form and making it his own," added Harper VP and Executive Editor Noah Eaker.