WIRE Buzz: Trolls World Tour rocks new trailer; Servant births bizarre teaser; more

The animated Trolls universe is expanding more than ever before in the second trailer for DreamWorks' Trolls World Tour.

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return to voice Poppy and Branch as the two good-hearted Pop Trolls set off an adventure to prevent Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom), a Hard Rock Troll, from destroying all music in existence. Along the way, Poppy and Barb will discover that there are all kinds of different Troll tribes who specialize in different musical genres, from smooth jazz to hip-hop.

Watch the latest trailer below:

Video of TROLLS WORLD TOUR | OFFICIAL TRAILER 2

James Corden, Kenan Thompson, Ozzy Osbourne, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar, Mary J. Blige, George Clinton, and Anderson Paak. Kelly Clarkson, Sam Rockwell, Flula Borg, J Balvin, Ester Dean, Anthony Ramos, Jamie Dornan, Gustavo Dudamel, and Charlyne Yi make up the rest of the insanely talented voice cast.

To help you jam out even further, here's a new poster for the movie as well:

Credit: DreamWorks Animation

Trolls World Tour will begin touring in theaters on April 17, 2020.

Just in case you thought Servant couldn't get any stranger, Apple TV+ went and dropped a new bizarre spot for the upcoming series that's produced and directed by M. Night Shyamalan. We knew that the show revolved around a fake baby doll, but until now we had no clue of the craftsmanship that went into making Jericho.

This isn't some out-of-the-box Cabbage Patch Kid, it's a handmade artisanal product on par with fine wine and cheese. We're seriously creeped out in the best way possible. Watch the video below and tell us you don't feel the same way ...

Video of Servant — “Making Jericho” | Apple TV+

Servant co-stars Toby Kebbell, Lauren Ambrose, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint.

Season 1 premieres on Apple TV+ Thursday, Nov. 28.

Dan Dreiberg has only good things to say about HBO's sequel to Watchmen. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Patrick Wilson (who played Nite Owl in the 2009 Zack Snyder film adaptation) admitted that he's been watching religiously.

“I’m loving it; I’ve seen every episode,” he said. “Of course, I was curious because I had such reverence and love not only for the graphic novel and film, but the experience of making the movie. I saw Archie, my ship, as I call it. It was not drawn for me, but I take ownership. I just love watching Jean [Smart]. Obviously, I did Fargo with Jean … I can’t wait to watch her and Regina [King] go toe-to-toe."

Smart, of course, plays Laurie Blake, an agent of the FBI formerly known as Laurie Jupiter, aka Silk Spectre II. In the graphic novel, she broke up with Doctor Manhattan and began a relationship with Dreiberg, who is curiously missing in the modern day of the HBO series. Even so, Nite Owl's influence is heavily felt in the design of the Tulsa PD aircraft seen in the season premiere, as well as Laurie's pet owl.

Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Based on the supplemental materials released for the show, Laurie and Dan continued to act in a vigilante capacity for at least 10 more years after the comic ended. In 1995, they managed to stop Timothy McVeigh from committing the Oklahoma City bombing, which took the lives of over 160 people in our reality.

By Laurie's own confession, she and Dan were already broken up by that time because he wanted to settle down and she didn't. She also revealed that Dreiberg founded MerlinCorps, a company that builds the owlships for law enforcement. Believing that Laurie still had feelings for her ex, Dan actually fabricated the blue Docotr Manhattan sex toy we see in Episode 3—"She Was Killed by Space Junk."

Watchmen will air its fifth episode—"Little Fear of Lightning"—this Sunday, Nov. 17.