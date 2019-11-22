Latest Stories

The Walking Dead: The World Before
Tag: TV
Watch: Is today the day the music dies for Luke in this sneak peek for The Walking Dead?
Cartoonist Gahan Wilson
Tag: Comics
Gahan Wilson, creepy cartoonist loved by Stan Lee and Guillermo del Toro, passes away at 89
John Turturro
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: John Turturro to lead the mob in The Batman; Tatum and Lee going to The Maxx
Robin Robin Press Still
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Mike Flanagan has a Nightmare on Elm Street pitch; Netflix nabs Aardman films
John Turturro
More info i
Credit: Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

WIRE Buzz: John Turturro to lead the mob in The Batman; Tatum and Lee going to The Maxx

Contributed by
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Nov 22, 2019

Matt Reeves has added another winner to the cast of The Batman, as he revealed today that John Turturro will play a part in the new film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Turturro will play Carmine Falcone, a major crime lord and mafia figure in Gotham City. The character was previously played by Tom Wilkinson in Batman Begins, and by John Doman on the small screen in Gotham.

Turturro joins a cast that is already bursting with talent, including Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, and Andy Serkis.

While Falcone sometimes plays both sides of the law based on his own interests, THR definitely labels him "a bad guy," so he'll likely be fighting against the Dark Knight with Dano (Riddler) and Farrell (Penguin). 

The comic that became an award-winning cartoon is now looking to become a film: Channing Tatum and Roy Lee have plans for The Maxx.

As revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum and Lee are looking to adapt the comic created by Sam Kieth into a motion picture. Tatum will produce via his production company Free Association, and Lee will produce alongside him through Vertigo Entertainment.

The original comic of The Maxx was created by Kieth in the 1990s by Image Comics. The story follows both a homeless man living in a box and that same man in an alternate reality called the "Outback" serving as masked protector to the Jungle Queen. Kieth previously cut his comic teeth as the first artist on the all-time classic The Sandman.

The Maxx ran for five years and spawned both an audio drama and a 13-episode cartoon series that played on MTV. This is the first time it would come to live action. 

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: The Batman
Tag: Matt Reeves
Tag: The Maxx

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: