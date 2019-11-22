WIRE Buzz: John Turturro to lead the mob in The Batman; Tatum and Lee going to The Maxx

Matt Reeves has added another winner to the cast of The Batman, as he revealed today that John Turturro will play a part in the new film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Turturro will play Carmine Falcone, a major crime lord and mafia figure in Gotham City. The character was previously played by Tom Wilkinson in Batman Begins, and by John Doman on the small screen in Gotham.

Turturro joins a cast that is already bursting with talent, including Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, and Andy Serkis.

While Falcone sometimes plays both sides of the law based on his own interests, THR definitely labels him "a bad guy," so he'll likely be fighting against the Dark Knight with Dano (Riddler) and Farrell (Penguin).

The comic that became an award-winning cartoon is now looking to become a film: Channing Tatum and Roy Lee have plans for The Maxx.

As revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum and Lee are looking to adapt the comic created by Sam Kieth into a motion picture. Tatum will produce via his production company Free Association, and Lee will produce alongside him through Vertigo Entertainment.

The original comic of The Maxx was created by Kieth in the 1990s by Image Comics. The story follows both a homeless man living in a box and that same man in an alternate reality called the "Outback" serving as masked protector to the Jungle Queen. Kieth previously cut his comic teeth as the first artist on the all-time classic The Sandman.

The Maxx ran for five years and spawned both an audio drama and a 13-episode cartoon series that played on MTV. This is the first time it would come to live action.