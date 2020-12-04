WIRE Buzz: Genre shows lead TV diversity; Zendaya on Spider-Verse rumors; Kenobi heads to Boston

According to a study conducted by Nielsen, sci-fi and horror shows are leading the way when it comes to diversity and inclusivity for the world of television.

Titled "Being Seen On Screen," the report "looks at aggregate data for broadcast, cable, and SVOD (subscription video on demand) programs and measures the representation of on-screen talent by gender, race, ethnicity, and sexual orientation," reads the Nielsen website. "The full report also highlights the degree to which diverse and intersectional identity groups are represented on-screen and, using Nielsen audience estimates, who is viewing that content."

Credit: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

One of the insights states that women are best well-represented in the genres of sci-fi, horror, and comedy. They are least represented in news. News, reality, and horror were cited as the best realms for LGBTQ representation in general. For LGBTQ men, however, horror, sci-fi, and comedy ranked highest. The report goes on to say that "representation of people of color is fair in Music and Drama, followed by Science Fiction and Action and Adventure." In particular, Asians are well-represented in sci-fi and drama.

All in all, streaming platforms are doing the best job at inclusion, followed by broadcast and cable."Viewing audiences are increasingly seeking content that tells their stories. As a result, people are migrating to platforms that have broad and more diverse content offerings."

Production on Tom Holland's third Spider-Man film is currently underway in Georgia, but if you think the cast can talk plot details, you've got another thing coming. During a guest spot on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Zendaya (who plays MJ in the MCU) was asked if Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear in the next Spidey movie. Since the dimension-hopping Doctor Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) is a confirmed part of the cast, many have theorized that a live-action Spider-Verse could be on the way.

"Everything is very secretive ... I can neither confirm nor deny," she said, able to say that the crew had "a bubble Thanksgiving" together last week. Kimmel nearly tripped her up by asking if there were multiple Spider-Men at the meal.

Watch below (the Marvel bit begins around the 5-minute mark):

Video of Zendaya on Emmy Win, Spider-Man 3 Spoilers &amp; Drake’s Money

Currently without an official title, Spider-Man 3 swings into theaters Dec. 17, 2021. Director Jon Watts returns to close out his web-slinging trilogy.

Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series is reportedly heading to Beantown to begin production next month, according to WBZ (a CBS affiliate in Boston). The shoot is eyeing a start date of Jan. 4, 2021, along with a sister unit in London. Back in September, star Ewan McGregor (reprising his role from the prequel trilogy) said that the plan was to start filming in spring 2021, but as we know, production schedules are constantly shifting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's gonna be great, I think," the actor said at the time, adding that the plan right now is to only make one standalone season.

WBZ also provided what seems to be a possibly official synopsis for the highly-anticipated Star Wars project:

Tatooine-a harsh desert world where farmers toil in the heat of two suns while trying to protect themselves and their loved ones from the marauding Tusken Raiders. A backwater planet on the edge of civilized space. And an unlikely place to find a Jedi Master in hiding, or an orphaned infant boy on whose tiny shoulders rests the future of a galaxy.

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox/Disney

What we do know is that the series (tentatively titled Star Wars: Kenobi) will focus on the Jedi Knight's years of exile on Tatooine as he watches over a young Luke Skywalker following the events of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. Joby Harold is serving as showrunner, with Mandalorian veteran Deborah Chow attached as director.